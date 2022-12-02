A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Sandown where Henri The Second landed the feature for Paul Nicholls.

Second is first for Nicholls Harry Cobden believes Henri The Second could be the ‘real deal’ after following in the hoof prints of his half-brother Enrilo to provide trainer Paul Nicholls with a record-equalling fifth win in the Ballymore Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park this afternoon. After filling the runner-up spot on his hurdles debut at Chepstow 38 days ago the gelded son of Saddler Maker made amends when going one better on his return to Grade Two level in the two and a half mile feature. Sitting in behind in rivals for much of the race Henri The Second swept to the front past long-time leader I’d Like To Know along with eventual runner-up Henry’s Friend over the second last. With little to choose between the pair, it was only after that last that the 7-4 Favourite began to forge on into a lead he would not surrender before crossing the with four and a quarter lengths to spare to emulate Enrilo, who claimed the 2019 renewal.

Following the race Henri The Second was trimmed into 20-1 by Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at The Cheltenham Festival, while the latter two firms also cut him into the same price for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. Cobden said: “All he had been on is around our school and he only got beat first time out as it was the first time that he has seen a hurdle on grass. We couldn’t get him out as the ground was so quick at home. “He has got so much raw ability. You look at his bumper form he beat that good horse of Gary Moore’s (Authorised Speed) so the form is all there in those good bumpers he ran in last season. “I actually said to Paul on Tuesday that he could still be our best novice hurdler this season, which is quite a bold statement. “I would not underestimate this horse as he has got so much raw ability and is still green now. I think that is a good race that. It was attritional stuff but he is a hardy type. He could be the real deal.” As for winning trainer Nicholls, who has saddled 1999 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner See More Business (1995) and 2012 Grand National hero Neptune Collonges (2005) to glory in the race, he was delighted to see Henri The Second take a big step forward. Nicholls said: “The form of the Chepstow race is good as the winner that beat him (Chianti Classico) won at Market Rasen yesterday. He was green the first day but that doesn’t matter as novice hurdlers as they have got to learn. He has taken a step forward from that day jumping wise. He was still babyish jumping then but he has got plenty of ability. “McFabulous and Knappers Hill both got beat on their first starts over hurdles as did a nice filly I ran yesterday called Lime Avenue and sometimes they need a run or two to gain experience. He will keep going forward.

“He stays well and he won his bumper at Ascot last season because he stays. We were making the running with him then as he was a bit keen but he is learning how to switch off and follow them. It is still a big learning curve. “He probably will be better than Enrilo, who is not the easiest to train and has a few issues. He will be a real out and out stayer and will go in the soft.” Following the race Nicholls hinted that an outing in the Grade Two Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick on January 14th would be next on the agenda for Henri The Second. Nicholls continued: “We might go to Warwick now in January for the Leamington. I won’t go for the Challow as I will run Hermes Allen in that. I suspect that might suit him well. Ultimately his future will be jumping fences next season. He will be an awesome chaser. We have some real nice novices that will all be super chasers next season and that is the exciting bit about it.” Jubilant Barlow strikes Paddy Barlow hailed Sandown Park as the "best place" to ride his first domestic winner under Rules after taking a break from his veterinary degree to steer I See You Well (18/1) to glory in the Betfair Exchange Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase. The enthusiastic amateur, who is in the third year of his degree at the University Of Nottingham, was not shy in holding back on his celebrations after steering the Seamus Mullins-trained nine year old to glory in the opening three-mile prize. With his stamina assured, I See You Well stuck to the task in game fashion to defeat rallying 2018 bet365 Gold Cup winner Step Back by a length and a half much to the delight of the 20 year old rider, who also has two wins in Italy to his name.

He said: “It’s the best place to do it (ride my first winner under Rules in Britain), especially on Tingle Creek weekend as well. He loved it around here and the fences he jumped like an absolute buck. I thought we would go quite a good gallop but we didn’t really. “Down the back straight I thought we have got to make this a proper test of stamina as he ran in the Highland National last year so we know he stays well. I thought he had a really good chance to be fair even though the betting had written him off. I thought my lad was off a nice mark and with my claim he was running off 117 and he hadn’t been rated that low for three or four years.” While leaving the Esher track with a broad smile on his face, Barlow admitted that his celebrations away from the course would be low key with the exception of a couple of beers. He added: “I’m probably going to catch up with some lectures later as I’ve been riding a bit too much this week but I might try and have a couple of pints with a couple of friends. I’m in my third year of five at the University Of Nottingham and hopefully I can continue with this for as long as I can.”

Poulton faith rewarded Trainer Camilla Poulton saw her pursuit to secure the services of Penna Rossa pay off after the bargain buy set up a potential outing at Grade Two level when striking gold in the Pinsent Masons Introductory Juvenile Hurdle. Picked up for just 5,500 guineas by Paulton’s daughter Eliza the gelded son of Belardo, who is a half-brother to Grade One winner Jeff Kidder, showed a tenacious attitude to defy his 28/1 price tag and defeat Havaila by a length and three quarters. Paulton said: “He was very gutsy. We followed this horse on the Flat when he was Marco Botti’s as he is Jeff Kidder’s half-brother. “My daughter Eliza does all the buying and we picked him out and got him for 5,500 Guineas. We always knew when we put a hurdle in front of him he would be a changed horse. He jumped superbly today. “He loves this ground and we fancied him quietly. We have had a little bit of a virus at the yard but they are now just starting to show something. We could well do (go to Chepstow for the Finale Juvenile Hurdle) as timing-wise that might just come just about right."