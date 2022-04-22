A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Sandown where Lights On won the bet365 Mile.

Stoute and Moore claim bet365 Mile Lights On held off the late thrust of Mutasaabeq to land the bet365 Mile Ryan Moore brought the 17/2 winner with her run approaching the furlong pole and Sir Michael Stoute's charge was in front inside the distance. The runner-up found traffic problems but once in the clear finished to great effect but was never quite getting there, going down by half-a-length. Alcohol Free was a weak 7/4 favourite and was back in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Super six for Mostahdaf Mostahdaf made it six wins from seven career starts with a workmanlike success in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes. Jim Crowley was anxious aboard the 1/2 favourite not to get boxed in when Foxes Tales came with a run on his outside as both set their sights on leader Juan Elcano. The winner took a while to hit top gear but was well on top inside the final furlong, pulling two-and-a-half lengths clear of his rival up the hill.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Crowley said: “That was very straightforward. He hasn’t really done anything wrong at any time and the only ever time was when he was luckless in the St James’s where he probably lacked the gear and we went for ambitious run up the inside and got stopped. Other than that, he’s been very straightforward. “They went a nice even pace and the second horse came to me quite early in the straight, he stuck his neck down and kicked on but I’d imagine he’d come on for that plenty as well. He’s quite competitive and he wanted to keep his head in front and I really liked that about him - he’s got a nice attitude.” A step back up in class now beckons for Mostahdaf as Thady Gosden, who trains the colt along with his father John, explained: “He ran well throughout last season although the St James’s Palace Stakes didn’t quite go to plan. It is nice to see him step up to a mile and a quarter here for the first time and stay it well. “He relaxes very well and I think the mile and a quarter suits him well at the moment. You would have to consider it (the Group One Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on 2nd July) but there is also Ascot as well (Prince Of Wales’s Stakes). He is hopefully a horse to compete in those top mile and a quarter races this year. He ran well over nine last year but it is a stiff mile and a quarter here and the ground is riding a little dead as it often does at this time of year, but he stayed well. Wanees initiates Shadwell double The success completed a quick 11/2 double for Crowley and the Shadwell Estates team following the impressive win of Wanees in the bet365 Esher Cup Handicap. City Runner looked to have the mile handicap in the bag entering the final furlong but Wanees was delivered with a strong challenge by Crowley to get up and score by half-a-length. Winning trainer Charlie Hills said “It was a good performance. They went a good strong gallop and Jamie (Spencer) gave his horse in front (City Runner) a good ride as well. We wanted to hold him up because he can be a little bit keen at home and is just a big, strong horse that throws his weight about a bit. He’s bred for probably a bit further than this today, so we wanted to ride him the right way and to give him an education. “It’s a lovely race to win. He’s a nice horse with a good future I think and hopefully it’s the Britannia next – he needs to go up a bit to get in a race like that and I think he will have to now. We’ll see what the handicapper does next week and we’ll go from there."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Dream win for West The opening bet365 Handicap went to Live In The Dream. The three-year-old Prince Of Lir gelding, returned at 13/2, made all the running and went clear in the final furlong to win by three and three-quarter lengths from Auditor. Winning trainer Adam West, who is based in Epsom, said: “It was a bit frustrating (that he hadn’t won since his debut) but we were always confident in the horse. The way to ride him has always been over a sharp five and allowing him to do his own thing. He got things so easy on his first run that he didn’t learn as much as we wanted to. He has had to do a bit more on the job. I’ve always thought he was better than his brother (Live In The Moment) and I think that he has shown us that he is definitely in contention now. “I was delighted when they changed the ground to Good to Firm this morning as the faster the ground, the better for him. I was a little concerned with the stiff five furlongs today. I thought if we came here and [his effort] fell 50 yards short of the line, I knew we would have a better chance at Epsom, Goodwood and York where his main aims are. “The Dash (at Epsom Downs on Cazoo Derby Day, Saturday 4th June) will be next and if we can get both brothers there it will be fantastic. Things are going good and I’m really happy. We’ve hit a bit of a vein of form recently so long may it continue.”