Stan Sheppard continued what is becoming a season to savour with his first Grade Two victory aboard Lossiemouth in the Ballymore Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park.

The 24-year old-jockey has found winners hard to come by for the last two years but hailed this win in the feature two and a half mile contest aboard the Makfi gelding as “definitely my biggest success”. Moving well into contention entering the home straight the 7-1 chance pressed on to gain an advantage he would hold all the way to the line as the field approached the second last. Despite flattening the penultimate flight it failed to stop the momentum of Lossiemouth who continued to extend his lead on the run to the last.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Jumping the final flight well Lossiemouth only needed to be kept up to his work to defeat the previously unbeaten Viva Lavilla by 14 lengths. And Sheppard said: “A Grade Two winner is definitely my biggest success. I had a Listed winner on Tea Clipper a few weekends ago and now a Grade Two so I can’t complain. “He races a bit behind the bridle - that is why he has blinkers on. Half-way down the back I thought, ‘I’m not sure how much I’ve got here’. “Gav (Sheehan) went to the front (on Brave Kingdom) and I wanted to stay close to him and every time I grabbed hold of him he picked up again. “I think it will be a hard race to gauge as we were rated 136 going into that and you are guessing what the others are rated. They were all 10 lengths behind him but they are hardly going to be 115 rated horses. “That was my 16th winner of the season so things are getting better again now after having only 14 winners last season and nine the one before that. “I’ve had a few good days for Tom (Lacey, trainer) already. Things didn’t go to plan yesterday (where he fell at Market Rasen on Nocte Volatus) but hopefully that has more than made up for it.” Winning trainer Tom Lacey paid tribute to owner-breeder Lady Cobham for sticking by the dual bumper winner, who until this season had suffered a number of problems with his feet. Lacey, speaking away from the track, said: “We always thought he was a very good horse but he has had major feet problems. I’m so happy for Lady Cobham who has stuck by him as he has had a lot of remedial work done on his feet.

“He came back in this time and he started working him and he had that enthusiasm back provided we could train him. “He was given 13lbs for winning at Ffos Las last time out, which I thought was harsh, but it looks like the handicapper has got it right this time. “It hasn’t surprised me what he has done as when he was winning those bumpers when he was younger you had to be careful what you worked him with as he would just break other horses hearts.” As for future targets Lossiemouth could return to Sandown Park on January 8th for the Grade One Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle which is one of two potential top-level targets. Lacey added: “You could think about the Tolworth back here or the Challow at Newbury. Although the Tolworth would be back at two (miles) that is often a grind in soft ground if the rain comes. We will just get him home and think about it.” Following the race Lossiemouth was introduced at 20/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ and 25/1 for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival by Paddy Power. Winning start for Bridge Soon to be Sandown Park chairman Nick Mustoe saw his black and pink silks carried to glory at the track today after Bothwell Bridge made his debut over fences a triumphant one in the Betfair Daily Rewards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. Mustoe, who will take up his new role on January 1st, was on hand to watch the Nicky Henderson-trained six year old, that he jointly owns with friend Vicky Dunn, bounce back to winning ways in the two and a half mile contest. The 11/4 favourite, who was last seen when failing to complete the Grade One Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree, showed the best of his battling abilities to get the better of Mahler’s Promise by three and a quarter lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Mustoe, who served as chairman of Kempton Park between 2013 and 2018, said: “It is wonderful. I’ve had a long association with Nicky (Henderson) but in a different role, as I was chairman of the Starlight Children’s Foundation. “Nicky has been such a supporter and he helped us with the racedays and I always thought one day I must have a horse with Nicky. “Vicky is a great friend of mine and knows Nicky well. I retired in the summer and that was the excuse - we all had lunch together and we said, ‘let’s get a horse’. “The way he jumped was beautiful. For a first time out novice the first thing he has had to tackle is the Railway Fences, which I think are some of the toughest to get right. “He wasn’t right at Aintree but he had a breathing operation over the summer. He got him back in and said, ‘I think he has a lot of potential over fences’. “I think he handled two and a half but I think he will go back up to three miles down the line as you don’t want to go straight to your maximum.” Fry excited by Blessed Meanwhile Harry Fry will pitch exciting prospect Forever Blessed into Grade One company on his next start after maintaining his unbeaten record in convincing fashion in the Pinsent Masons Introductory Juvenile Hurdle. After an easy 11-length victory on his debut at Ffos Las 36 days ago the Zoffany gelding made light work of shouldering a penalty for that success when accounting for fellow last time out winner Romeo’s Bond by 18 lengths. Following the race Forever Blessed was trimmed from 40/1 into 20/1 by Paddy Power for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Sky Bet are the same price and their Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "A decent performance from Forever Blessed who makes it two from two over hurdles. His jumping looks a major asset and we now go 20/1 from 33/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!