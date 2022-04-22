David Ord looks at some of the potential headline acts on Friday's card at Sandown with a returning miling star and a fascinating Classic trial.
Friday’s bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown proved a decent pointer for the Epsom Classic in 2021.
The winner Alenquer may have swerved the sun-drenched Downs (he went on to win the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot on his next start) but runner-up Adayar turned up on the first Saturday of June and ran out a resounding winner.
His trainer, Charlie Appleby, has two entered in this year’s renewal and with Hafit running at Newbury on Sunday, looks set to go all-in with Goldspur.
He was a progressive two-year-old, winning at Sandown and the Zetland Stakes before finishing third to El Bodegon in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud.
At this stage it’s the best form on offer in this race but while he’s open to improvement, others could take more significant leaps forward.
Take Franz Strauss for example. He too races in the royal blue silks of Godolphin but represents John and Thady Gosden. He was a relatively cheap purchase for connections, costing 80,000 as a foal, but there was a lot to like about his debut win at Newcastle in December.
Get the ‘could be anything’ folder out – and stick stablemate Frantastic in there too. Arguably he’s the most interesting horse in the field. A full-brother to Cracksman, he was green on debut at Doncaster when third behind Israr and was then sent to Gosforth Park himself to open his account with a penalty kick in the first week of October.
Then there’s Cash, the apple of David Simcock’s eye, who came from off the pace on his only start at Newmarket in the autumn and showed a serious turn of foot to thump Al Nafir and Laatansa. By Shamardal from the family of Meeznah, he screams middle-distances.
Westover is a beautifully-bred son of Frankel who learned with his racing for Juddmonte and Ralph Beckett at two. He had three starts in total, winning at Sandown at the first attempt in August and was still green when third in a Listed race at Pontefract. He’ll be better at three.
And what’s a Classic trial with Aidan O’Brien? Thankfully it looks like we won’t find out at Sandown.
He’s entered River Thames, a son of Churchill who won his only juvenile start at Punchestown, and United Nations, a son of Galileo who looked all-at-sea at Newmarket when seventh behind Coroebus in the Autumn Stakes.
Neither might be Ballydoyle A-listers – but the again they said last year’s race wasn’t to much in the immediate aftermath.
Elsewhere on the card it looks like being a big afternoon for the Shadwell Estate team.
They’re operating with much reduced numbers this term but have the mercurial Al Aasy and prolific Mostahdaf in the Gordon Richards Stakes and could also be double-handed in the Esher Cup.
And given the number of horses they sold in the autumn, Richard Hannon and Charlie Hills must both be confident that their representatives Al Shibli and Wanees will go higher than an official mark of 84 in the future to persuade connections to keep them going.
Shadwell also have Mutasaabeq, winner at Thirsk on his return, in the bet365 Mile. He’s promising but all eyes will be on Alcohol Free here.
Rob Hornby is her new pilot in the absence of Oisin Murphy and, while this is presumably a warm-up for the Lockinge, she adds more lustre to what looks a fascinating card.