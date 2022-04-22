David Ord looks at some of the potential headline acts on Friday's card at Sandown with a returning miling star and a fascinating Classic trial.

Friday’s bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown proved a decent pointer for the Epsom Classic in 2021. The winner Alenquer may have swerved the sun-drenched Downs (he went on to win the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot on his next start) but runner-up Adayar turned up on the first Saturday of June and ran out a resounding winner. His trainer, Charlie Appleby, has two entered in this year’s renewal and with Hafit running at Newbury on Sunday, looks set to go all-in with Goldspur. He was a progressive two-year-old, winning at Sandown and the Zetland Stakes before finishing third to El Bodegon in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud. At this stage it’s the best form on offer in this race but while he’s open to improvement, others could take more significant leaps forward.

Take Franz Strauss for example. He too races in the royal blue silks of Godolphin but represents John and Thady Gosden. He was a relatively cheap purchase for connections, costing 80,000 as a foal, but there was a lot to like about his debut win at Newcastle in December. Get the ‘could be anything’ folder out – and stick stablemate Frantastic in there too. Arguably he’s the most interesting horse in the field. A full-brother to Cracksman, he was green on debut at Doncaster when third behind Israr and was then sent to Gosforth Park himself to open his account with a penalty kick in the first week of October. Then there’s Cash, the apple of David Simcock’s eye, who came from off the pace on his only start at Newmarket in the autumn and showed a serious turn of foot to thump Al Nafir and Laatansa. By Shamardal from the family of Meeznah, he screams middle-distances. Westover is a beautifully-bred son of Frankel who learned with his racing for Juddmonte and Ralph Beckett at two. He had three starts in total, winning at Sandown at the first attempt in August and was still green when third in a Listed race at Pontefract. He’ll be better at three. And what’s a Classic trial with Aidan O’Brien? Thankfully it looks like we won’t find out at Sandown.