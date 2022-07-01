Addeybb may have to contend with less than favourable ground conditions in his return to action in the Davies Insurance Services Gala Stakes at Sandown.

The William Haggas-trained Pivotal gelding was due to make a third trip to Australia earlier in the year, but a blood clot on his hock became infected and for a while there were genuine concerns about whether he would survive. Thankfully, Addeybb made a full recovery and having proved he retains plenty of ability when third in Sandown’s Brigadier Gerard Stakes in May, he is a hot favourite to notch a 13th career victory. However, while the four-time Group One-winning eight-year-old is the undoubted class act on show in Friday’s Listed field, it is well documented that he is at his most potent when the mud is flying.

Haggas said: “I don’t think the ground will suit him, unfortunately, but the horse is very well and he needs to race, so we’ll get on with it. “He’s in grand form and ran a good race in the Brigadier Gerard, but he needs soft ground and everyone knows that. “It just doesn’t ever seem to rain where he’s entered, which is very frustrating, but a lot of people are in the same boat. “I’d like to run him whatever, so we’ll see how we go.”