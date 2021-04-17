Sandown Friday: Palace Pier entered in bet365 Mile

The four-year-old, who represents John and Thady Gosden, won his first five starts – including the St James’s Palace Stakes and Prix Jacques Le Marois – before meeting with his only defeat to date when third behind The Revenant in the QEII Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot.

Palace Pier boasts a rating of 125, which puts him 9lb ahead of the next best in Friday’s Group Two – Roger Varian’s All-Weather Mile Championships winner Khuzaam and John Quinn’s Safe Voyage, who was last seen at the Breeders’ Cup meeting.

Nine entries in Gordon Richards

The Group Three bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes has drawn nine possibles on the same card, including the Gosdens’ one-time Classic hope Waldkonig – who returned to winning form at Pontefract this month.

Dante first and second, Thunderous and Highest Ground, could renew rivalry for Mark Johnston and Sir Michael Stoute respectively – while St Leger fifth Hukum and Saudi Cup also-ran Extra Elusive also feature.