We are all well versed and quite frankly fed up with the growing emphasis on speed in the sales ring, race programme and stallion rosters. Much is discussed on the lack of support for middle distance colts who have raced on and trained on past their juvenile season.

The following is a plea: open your eyes to the mouth-watering stallion prospect before us. It’s scarcely believable this horse is in his third season of holding his own in Group 1s, and fourth season overall, with no confirmed destination upon retirement. Mishriff is everything every breeder aspires to breed and more. Here’s why.

WHAT A RACE



🇫🇷 The French raider Vadeni lands the 2022 Coral-Eclipse in a thriller at @Sandownpark under @CSoumillon!pic.twitter.com/HoycZBNPIq — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) July 2, 2022

Mishriff: A Group One career He signed off his three-race juvenile season with an emphatic ten-length maiden success at Nottingham on heavy ground. He has since shown he can handle any ground, climate or surface. His three-year-old season was somewhat unconventional, beginning in his owner Prince A A Faisal’s native country when second in the Saudi Derby at the inaugural Saudi Cup meeting. This was his first encounter with dirt and, whilst he emerged second best, time proved it was an invaluable experience. In a covid-interrupted Classic campaign, he kicked off his domestic season on good to firm going with a dominant four-length Listed win with his odds-on stablemate Waldkonig behind him. Perhaps it was the perception he was second string, or even his young sire Make Believe, but for whatever reason he went to the Prix du Jockey Club under the radar. In what has become a stallion-making race, he comfortably accounted for Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Victor Ludorum (Shamardal) and The Summit (Wootton Bassett). Pause his illustrious Classic campaign for a moment. So far, Mishriff has won a stallion-making Classic, the race that gave us Shamardal, Lope de Vega, Montjeu, New Bay and Le Havre to name a few. He has encountered and handled heavy ground, good to firm ground, Riyadh’s new dirt track in Saudi Arabia and proven his effectiveness from a mile to ten and a half furlongs. Consistency, durability, speed and class. His distinguished trainer, John Gosden, declared him his best three-year-old colt of 2020. One would assume the offers were flying in the door, I’m not so sure.

Were it possible to further advertise his credentials, Mishriff did just that in his four-year-old season. Gaining more stamps on his passport than anyone during the pandemic, Mishriff started with victory in an inconceivably competitive Saudi Cup, where he accounted for the then-unbeaten Charlatan (Speightstown) as well as Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and subsequent Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Knicks Go. Here were race-fit, proven Grade 1 dirt performers, at the top of their game in America, taken on and put in their place by a French Classic-winning son of Make Believe. American fans may have wondered if the race itself was make believe. What more did Mishriff need to do to prove his worth? In Saudi Arabia, his success was attributed in part to an exceptionally canny ride by his young jockey David Egan. True, it was cool, calm and collected – and exactly what was required when stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time to take on Japan’s best in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan. Another flight, another surface, another trip. Not a problem for Mishriff who had to be tough to beat the year-older Chrono Genesis (Bago), a Grade 1 winner in her home country. Back in third was yet another subsequent Breeders’ Cup victor, Loves Only You (Deep Impact), who captured a historic win for Japan in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf. Back in Britain Mishriff continued with two admirable placed efforts behind the best three year olds of 2021 – finishing third to St Mark’s Basilica (Siyouni) in the Coral Eclipse and runner-up to Adayar (Frankel) in the King George – before heading to York where, on good ground, he won the Juddmonte International by an eased-down six lengths, beating Alenquer in a deep field that included Classic winners Love and Mac Swiney.

Mishriff failed to fire in the latest edition of the Saudi Cup so entered this year’s exceptionally competitive Coral-Eclipse largely unfancied. Now a five-year-old full horse and taking on the best of both generations, each with a recent run under their belts, one could be forgiven for doubting whether he would be able to show his best form. However, Mishriff lost nothing bar the prize-money in defeat, charging home to split a pair of Classic winners, Vadeni and Native Trail, after being forced to switch at a crucial stage. Whilst the impressive Prix du Jockey Club winner Vadeni came home in front - and make no mistake was a worthy winner - Mishriff deserves equal respect for his gallant neck second. Pedigree pointers Mishriff’s race record might lack the sexy unbeaten glitter and glam the market so adores, but he has undeniably displayed each and every favourable trait we should desire in a stallion. What about his pedigree? This is a family Prince Faisal has nurtured and developed to produce his supremely talented charge. Mishriff’s dam Contradict has three foals, three have run, three have earned black type. Contradict was Listed placed and is by up-and-coming broodmare sire Raven’s Pass. His second dam Acts Of Grace (Bahri) won the Group 3 Princess Royal Stakes at Ascot. The real appeal, however, lies under third dam Rafha, a Prix de Diane winner whose Group 1-winning son Invincible Spirit’s (Green Desert) achievements in the stallion shed need no introduction. Arguably more impressive is the rags-to-riches story of her stakes-placed son Kodiac (Danehill) who rose from a basement fee of €4000 to an astonishing €60,000 at Tally-Ho Stud where he has headed the roster for a number of seasons. Here we have a colt by a Classic winner in Make Believe who is by a Classic winner in Makfi who is by another Classic winner in Dubawi who happens to be the most expensive sire in Britain. Thanks to the exploits of New Bay, Time Test and Night Of Thunder, with the likes of Too Darn Hot and Ghaiyyath to come, Dubawi’s descendants are as hot as ever. Mishriff has danced every dance. He has come back each year, bringing the same talent, will to win and a rare Group 1 consistency to the racecourse that epitomises the perfect racehorse. But, ultimately, for the majority, this is a commercial business. The goal is to make money, and at present the market dictates speed and precocity is the fastest way to get a return on your investment. A devoted owner-breeder, Prince Faisal will no doubt do everything he can to give his pride and joy every chance of success in his second career. I implore everyone with the means to do so to join him. Mishriff’s got it all, and based on Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse, he’s not done yet.