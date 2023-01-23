A late entrant on the scene, the eight-year-old had a two from five record in the pointing field, but has been ultra-impressive since running under rules – winning both outings over hurdles in fine style.

Having followed in esteemed footsteps by winning the same Warwick race Love Envoi took in 2021 in facile fashion on New Year’s Eve, Felicie Du Maquis will continue to tread the same path taken by Harry Fry’s Cheltenham Festival winner when lining up at Sandown on February 16.

“I think she will go down to Sandown in February for the Grade Two – that’s her target for her next race,” said Boultbee-Brooks. “She should go well, she has not been over-raced.

“She’s one of those who is not the best worker at home but she has the right aptitude once you get her on track and she’s got a really good head on her.

“Her forte should be chasing next season, but she’s obviously taken very well to hurdles. She’s a Saddler Maker so she wants it a bit soft and jumping is her forte.”