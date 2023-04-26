Ralph Beckett hopes Salt Bay can advance his Betfred Derby claims and follow in the hoofprints of Group 1-winning stablemate Westover by making a successful return to action in the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown.

After saddling subsequent Derby third and Irish Derby winner Westover to win the race 12 months ago, the Kimpton Down handler will attempt to repeat the feat with the twice raced son of Farhh, who will face four rivals in the Group Three. While Salt Bay lacks the experience that Westover possessed at this stage of his career, Beckett is optimistic the Valmont-owned colt has progressed enough over the winter to feature prominently in the 10-furlong contest on his comeback. Beckett said: “Salt Bay has trained well this spring and Sandown will suit him. I’m looking forward to running him. I don’t think the trip will be an issue as he will probably get a mile and a half. It is a race we have thought about for a while for him. “He is a generous worker and he is a very straightforward customer. “I think he is a horse that will probably improve physically as he gets older as he is that type but let’s hope he has improved enough over the winter to get competitive on Friday. “The ground should suit him as most horses by Farhh like a bit of juice. Westover was much more experienced at this stage last year as he had three starts whereas this fellow wouldn’t know quite as much, so the comparisons are unfair at this stage.”

After making a winning debut at Haydock Park in September Salt Bay was pitched straight into Group One company on his next start in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud, France, the following month. And although Salt Bay, who is 33/1 chance for the Epsom Downs Classic on June 3 with race sponsor Betfred, had to settle for third on that occasion Beckett felt the result vindicated his decision to pitch him in at the top level so early on in his career. Beckett said: "I think the way he won at Haydock we thought it was a shot worth taking in France and it nearly came off. It was odd race in France as the first two were the first two throughout and he tracked them. “They all went around in formation and they sort of finished like that. I thought it was a good effort.