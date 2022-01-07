Value Bet tips: Saturday January 8 1pt win Up The Straight in 1.50 Sandown at 7/1 (General) 1pt win Nickelsonthedime in 2.40 Wincanton at 16/1 (Ladbrokes) 1pt win Dashing Perk in 3.00 Sandown at 20/1 (General) 1pt win Hydroplane in 3.35 Sandown at 20/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Here's hoping Hill lives up to lofty billing No doubt who the potential Saturday star is this week as Constitutional Hill bids to follow up an almost unbelievably good debut success in the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle. Those of a cynical persuasion will tend to err on the side of caution when something appears a little too good to be true but it’s not like Constitutional Hill has emerged from an unlikely source and an isolating Nicky Henderson, who also has the hugely talented Jonbon to juggle in this division, will be cutting a sorry figure on his sofa if Michael Buckley’s five-year-old is unable to provide him a sixth career victory in the Grade One feature. Let’s hope he’s got genuine star quality, handles the conditions, and lives up to last month’s 14-length on-the-bridle cruise, but the value lies elsewhere on the Sandown card and the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase is a great betting heat. Aso heads the market and his trainer Venetia Williams, who won this series final with Houblon Des Obeaux in 2019, continues to bang in the big winners after another double last Saturday. The top weight was giving over a stone to a well-treated Blaklion in the Haydock mud last time and put up a brave effort in the circumstances. He could probably have done without the subsequent 2lb rise, though, and while obviously still competitively handicapped to say the least on peak form, he’s plenty short enough in a race full of interesting rivals.

Not many of them bumped into a lightly-raced six-year-old when last seen but that’s the case with Rolling Dylan, who found only the relatively youthful and well-backed favourite Bali Body too strong in an amateur riders’ race here at the start of December. Micheal Nolan comes in for Ella Herbison and getting back on some softer ground is going to really help the son of Indian River, who lost his way in the cross-country sphere but evidently rediscovered his mojo during a brief spell point-to-pointing with Laura Parker. Now back with Philip Hobbs, Rolling Dylan made the shortlist along with recent winners Indy Five and Gwencily Berbas – the latter sporting a tongue-tie again which could help him defy an 8lb hike for the striking Exeter victory – but at current odds the one who stands out as being over-priced is DASHING PERK.

He’s quite unexposed at three miles, certainly in comparison to a few of this lot, but he’s got some decent form up to an extended two and three-quarters and I can excuse him the disappointing run over three last Christmas as he was found to have finished the race lame. He’s down 5lb between then and now, having been third in a good hunter chase at Wincanton in March, fallen in the Foxhunters’ at Aintree, and then pulled-up on his seasonal return at Haydock just over a month ago. Sent off 16/1 for the same race in which Aso finished second to Blaklion, Dashing Perk stopped quite quickly which is going to put plenty off him here but I’m happy enough to put a line through a lot of evidence from the home straight at Haydock, especially on heavy ground, and before Sam Twiston-Davies decided to save him for another day, he’d actually shaped pretty well. After a good round of jumping – which will be key this weekend - he was going better than Aso when they started the final turn for home and it could just have been a combination of the horrible conditions, and the fact he was making his belated seasonal return, which caught him out in the end. He improved a decent chunk from first to second start last term and hopefully pulling up when he did has kept him fresh for this race. No doubt he’ll have competition for the lead early on again but they’re unlikely to overdo it given the state of the going (rain anticipated all day) and I’d always prefer something closer to the pace than off it around Sandown’s chase track. Dashing Perk is undoubtedly back on a fair mark (was second off 130 to recent winner Clan Legend at Aintree just over a year ago) and has winning course form in the book after beating Paint The Dream quite impressively here in December 2019. Having recorded his sole hurdle success in January 2018 (heavy), this looks the horse’s time of year and, with trainer Dr Richard Newland back among the winners on Friday, I’d expect him to out-run market expectations - at least finish a lot closer to Aso than last month. That could well be enough to see him go really close.

Straight answer dropping in distance Another Sandown race I’m keen to have a bet in is the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap Chase, with punters no doubt falling over themselves wanting to back Gunsight Ridge. He bumped into a bit of a monster in L’Homme Presse when expected to defy a mark of 127 at Exeter last month (15/8 favourite) and it’s very hard to argue against a subsequent 3lb rise being on the lenient side. Timeform called the ground soft that day (good to soft officially) so conditions shouldn’t be a massive issue for him, while his proven stamina will also be a handy weapon if it turns into a bit of a slog. However, he and the other market leader Numitor are in against some wily old characters here, most of whom have solid Sandown handicap form in the book. Moonlighter is back on a decent mark but finished far too tamely at Cheltenham, where the regressive Bun Doran was a moderate fourth. Monsieur Lecoq knows what’s required here and Paddy’s Poem – still lightly-raced for his age – has only once finished outside of the first three from 11 chase starts in his life. But second-season novice UP THE STRAIGHT is the one to be backing as his record on bad ground is more than respectable, he’s come down to a career-low mark and is totally unexposed as a two-miler having never raced at the trip before.

That can be read one of two ways, of course, but if you go back to his second behind Farinet (runs in Saturday's 1.15) over two and a half miles here last March – the novices’ handicap ditched by the Cheltenham Festival - he traded at 1/33 on the Betfair Exchange when looking all over the winner, to whom he was conceding 10lb, only to be out-stayed after the final fence. He went off 4/1 for a competitive race running from a mark of 139 at Cheltenham after that and while well held there, he started this season with a ready success in a small race at Plumpton. Not for the first time, he’s been set a couple of really tough tasks since, struggling in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Ascot’s Grade Two novice won by Pic D’Orhy last time, but the assessor has kindly dropped him to 132 and a return to this venue, on deep ground, will be much more his idea of fun. Something close to his best form will give him a huge chance in this event and though no longer the outsider of the field, as was the case when betting first opened at the start of the week, he’s a very fair price at anything 5/1 and upwards.

Best Bets from around the Sports for 2022

Take a flyer on Hydroplane Hermes Boy could be way ahead of the handicapper in the concluding Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Handicap Hurdle, up just 5lb for his runaway novice success at Exeter, but if the favourite isn’t quite on it there are two with loads of raw Flat speed who could cause him some problems. Natural History enjoys testing conditions and shaped quite a lot better than the bare result at Doncaster last month, but he’s not exactly being missed in the market and preference is for HYDROPLANE, who presumably made a noise when pulled-up after the second-last on Town Moor on his jumping comeback at the end of November.

He never really got competitive there, having taken a bit of a walk in the market beforehand, but he’s much better than that and the first spin since May is possibly worth forgiving especially as he’d flopped at Doncaster last year too when otherwise in really good form. He won an all-weather bumper and two handicap hurdles for Ian Williams between mid-February and late-April 2021, while he absolutely dotted up on soft ground at Market Rasen in December 2020 after making the move from Sir Mark Prescott, for whom the six-year-old won three times and ended up being rated 79. There’s still a bit of mileage in his current hurdles mark (121) on that score and with Williams applying the tongue-tie (trainer’s overall NH strike-rate rises from 12.44% to 14.58% in first-time tongue-tie) I feel he’s worth chancing at a big price and with no fears over the ground.

Nickel worth a few quid at Wincanton Of the four ITV4 races at Wincanton, the rapidcharge.com Leading EV Charging Solution Handicap Hurdle has the best shape to it and NICKELSONTHEDIME is worthy of support. The dual three-mile point-to-point winner – a full-brother to JP McManus/Joseph O’Brien’s useful Carriganog - is going to relish the wet conditions here and I reckon his latest Exeter fourth wants marking up as he was clumsy at the final two flights which surely cost him a place.