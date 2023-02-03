Our man picks out four attractive bets among the domestic handicaps at Sandown and Musselburgh this Saturday.

Value Bet tips: Saturday, February 4 1pt win Doyen Breed in 2.03 Musselburgh at 15/2 (General) 1pt win Storm Nelson in 2.55 Sandown at 16/1 (General) 1pt win Parisencore in 3.16 Musselburgh at 9/1 (bet365) 1pt win Eva's Oscar in 3.30 Sandown at 15/2 (Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Storm the gate at Sandown Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival is clearly the place to be for pure quality this weekend but if you’re on the lookout for more appealing betting races, Saturday’s meetings at Sandown and Musselburgh certainly aren’t letting anyone down. Before the ITV cameras get rolling in Esher, Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle fancy Chasing Fire should be up to the job against the more stamina-laden Iliko D’Olivate in Sandown’s opener, while Gordon Elliott’s Gerri Colombe looks to be going place fast and isn’t a horse I’d be looking to take on in the Grade 1 Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase. However, the Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle is a belting contest and it’s no surprise to see some support for last year’s winner Green Book, who went on to finish fifth in the Albert Bartlett in the spring and is back on a fair mark, just 4lb higher than when successful here last year. Call Me Lord and Ben Bromley have a bit of a score to settle on this track after the finishing-line error two starts ago, and it’s fascinating to see Remastered back over hurdles, presumably in a bid to qualify for the series final at Cheltenham.

Flight Deck looks on a steep upward curve but if you like him around 6/1 then the Sandy Thomson-trained STORM NELSON is surely the wrong price. Thomson is a dab hand when it comes to improving horses from elsewhere and this lightly-raced 10-year-old (trained by Tom Lacey and Lucy Normile in the past) has never been better than this season, backing up his Carlisle defeat of the aforementioned Flight Deck with a striking success from the front at Ayr.

He’s only 1lb worse off with the top weight for beating him a length and three-quarters in Cumbria as they’ve gone up 10lb and 9lb respectively since, and although typically testing Sandown ground would have been preferred for the selection, it’s not hard to imagine this still turning into a proper test of stamina.

The Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase is no less competitive and it'll be interesting to see if Rapper can replicate his Cheltenham effort when seemingly improving a lot for the application of cheekpieces. It's no surprise to see the headgear retained but he's a shorter price here and back up 6lb in the weights. Philip Hobbs' Deise Aba won this race in 2020 and 2021 before finishing second last year so his Celebre D'Allen is worth noting in first-time cheekpieces (Deise Aba wore them for his second victory in this) but I'm a bit worried about the stiff three miles for him and much prefer the proven stamina of EVA'S OSCAR.

His trainer Tim Vaughan seems to reckon he needs loads of cut underfoot to be seen at his best but his two Cheltenham runs in November and December both came on a sound surface (officially good) and I think it's a case of him having loads more than the half-length verdict in hand over Spiritofthegames when winning last time. He got to the front and thought he'd done enough, before comfortably holding the runner-up at bay, and a 3lb rise in the ratings looks more than fair for a horse whose form reads 1621 since the visor was fitted. He beat a thriving Dr Kananga in a quality little novices' handicap chase around Exeter last March and looks just the type of horse who will be perfectly suited to the demands of Sandown. I reckon he should be favourite here and will back him accordingly in spite of the supposedly drying ground.

Up at Musselburgh, I’m looking forward to seeing Storm Nelson's stablemate DOYEN BREED who I thought might have been teed up for last weekend’s Sky Bet Chase but he wasn’t declared in the end and connections will presumably be a bit happier with the ground conditions up here anyway ahead of the bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase. Doyen Breed has some strong novice chase form from last season, particularly his seconds to Threeunderthrufive and Does He Know in the Hampton at Warwick and the Reynoldstown at Ascot this time last year.

He fell on his final start last term at Ayr but is usually a decent jumper and should strip fitter for the hurdling comeback run at the end of December, his first outing after undergoing a breathing operation. He stays every yard of three miles and has always promised to be suited by this sort of marathon trip over fences, while from a mark of 136 he certainly looks competitively handicapped based on those Grade 2 efforts 12 months ago (Threeunderthrufive rated 150 and Does He Know 158). With the cheekpieces back on and a bit more rain in the forecast for Scotland, he looks a cracking bet at the prices.

There are a bunch of course specialists in the bet365 Scottish County Handicap Hurdle and the slightly dotty Inca Prince could run well at a huge price if getting his own way out in front, but I don’t expect that to be the case and preference is for PARISENCORE who is also returning from a break and is another who likes to be on the sharp end from the get-go. He was last sighted finishing a well-held fifth of seven in the old Gerry Feilden at Newbury, where the reopposing Grivetana rather put him to shame, but that clearly wasn’t his true running and there’s a suspicion the hard race Parisencore had had in winning at Wetherby at the end of October left its mark.