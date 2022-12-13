The Paul Nicholls-trained pair head the market for the Boxing Day feature but his stable jockey will wait and make a late decision on his Kempton ride.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “There’s no point making the decision at the moment. It will be hard to get off Bravemansgame but a lot can happen in a fortnight and we just want to make sure all the horses are right before he makes his decision. You can get egg on your face if you make it two weeks before a race and he’ll sort that out around declaration time.

“We’ve got everything covered, whatever he wants to do, and will talk about it nearer the time. Bryony if she comes back in time will ride Frodon and I know Ged, Alex and co are keen on Sam Twiston-Davies for Hitman. He won the King George for them on Clan Des Obeaux. If Bryony isn’t about we have Lorcan (Williams) in the wings to ride Frodon.

“None of that is set in stone but it’s a possibility.”