Salisbury review: Talbeyah back to winning ways

Burrows joy as Talbeyah strikes Owen Burrows was delighted to see Talbeyah rediscover the winning trail at Salisbury. The Lope De Vega filly looked a high-class prospect when getting off the mark in impressive style at Chepstow in April, earning herself a place in Listed company in last month’s Height of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood. The Owen Burrows-trained three-year-old ultimately came up short on the Sussex Downs, but was not disgraced in finishing fourth – and had her sights lowered for Salisbury’s MansionBet Bet 10 Get 20 Margadale Fillies’ Handicap.

Talbeyah was one of two runners for the Shadwell team, with Richard Hannon’s Anghaam narrowly preferred in the market as the 13-8 favourite. However, ridden by the owners’ retained rider Jim Crowley, it was the Burrows runner who saw out the 10-furlong contest best to score a shade cosily by a half a length. Burrows said: “She ran well enough at Goodwood in the Listed race. It was tough conditions on the day, and Jim just felt physically she wasn’t quite able to show her best. They gave us a mark of 88 for today, and we’ll work our way back up through the handicap system and hope to see if we can get some black type later in the year. “I’d like to think she’ll be able to go back into Stakes company before the end of the season. She’ll strengthen and mature now through the summer – and I thought today, certainly on that faster ground, she looks like she’ll get further. “As we know, she goes on soft ground as well. So she’s a nice, versatile filly and one who will hopefully keep progressing.”

Groom springs a 16/1 surprise

Hannon had earlier caused a minor upset in the opening Best Odds Guaranteed At MansionBet EBF Restricted Novice Stakes, with 16/1 shot Groom making it third time lucky. The Aclaim colt had finished fifth and third on his first two career starts, but raised his game significantly to see off 6/4 favourite Cashew by almost four lengths. Winning start for Papacito Papacito made a winning debut for Roger Varian in the MansionBet Watch And Bet Novice Stakes. Seemingly well fancied as the 2-1 market leader, the three-year-old picked up well to get up and beat West Side Glory by a length. “We were hoping for a good run – he’d worked nicely at home,” said Varian. “I thought it was a good performance, because there were a lot of traffic problems and he had to switch and change and stop and start again and nearly clipped heels. He pricked his ears after crossing the line, so I should think it was the performance of a horse with ability.

Papacito makes a winning debut