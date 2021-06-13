Salisbury Sunday preview: What the trainers say

Salisbury Sunday: What the trainers say

Khaadem bids to get back on track in the British Stallion Studs EBF Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury.

The Charlie Hills-trained sprinter has been out of luck since the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood in August 2019, but has taken on the best at Group One level. He was fourth in both the Diamond Jubilee Stakes and the July Cup last season.

Khaadem returned to action at Meydan in March but was below his best in the Al Quoz Sprint won by Extravagant Kid, who represents America in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

His first run back in the UK did not go to plan on heavy ground at Haydock – where he was third of four to Cape Byron, another horse with Royal Ascot aspirations in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. However, Hills is expecting a much better performance from the five-year-old on Sunday.

“It looks the right spot for him,” he said. “It was desperate ground at Haydock. He couldn’t act on it, so we put a line through the run.”