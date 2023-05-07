The bumper eight-race Salisbury fixture was due to feature one on the main ITV channel but following 17mm of rain throughout yesterday, the first 100 yards after the seven-furlong start is said to be "unfit", as are parts of the home straight.

Newmarket have been relatively fortunate though the ground is officially soft following 7mm of rainfall on Friday and a further 14mm yesterday, QIPCO 2000 Guineas day which saw Chaldean win the first Classic of the 2023 season under retiring jockey Frankie Dettori.

Dettori rides Lezoo in today's 1000 Guineas (3.40) and she is a general 12/1 shot in a market topped by the Dermot Weld-trained Tahiyra at 13/8.

Saeed bin Suroor's Mawj is proving popular in the Sunday morning market and is generally 10/1 from 14/1, while the Jack Channon-trained Caernarfon has attracted support at longer odds and she is 25/1 from 40s.

There are not yet any non-runners in the big race but you can keep track of developments in that regard by clicking here.