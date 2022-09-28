While His Majesty has previously had runners in the colours he shared with the Queen Consort when they were the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall respectively, it will be the first time the famous purple, red and gold silks will take to the track in his name.

The William Haggas-trained colt runs in the Radcliffe & Co Handicap with and it is somewhat fitting that Salisbury has been chosen considering the track was a regular venue for the late Queen’s runners and where she enjoyed one of her last winners when Circle Of Fire won on September 1.

“We feel very honoured Salisbury will be the place for the first runner in our new monarch’s name, under the name of the King, which we are obviously very pleased about,” said clerk of the course Jeremy Martin.

“Her late Majesty used to have plenty of runners here and one or two winners a year. In fact at our last meeting, a very nice two-year-old called Circle Of Fire trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore won a two-year-old novice and he looks a nice horse.

“That was just a week before her sad death, but here we are now at our next race meeting and we get to see the colours again, but in the name of His Majesty The King, so we’re pleased.

“We wish The King all the success and I’m sure there will be plenty of interest in how Educator gets on. We feel very honoured.”