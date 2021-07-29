Saldier is Galway Hurdle king for Willie and Patrick Mullins

It was also a third win in the race for Patrick Mullins – a fair achievement for an amateur jockey.

Just 24 hours on from winning the Galway Plate with Royal Rendezvous, Mullins saddled his third winner of the Galway Hurdle in just four years.

Saldier, a Grade One winner back in November 2019, is still only seven but his career has been blighted by a succession of injuries.

Mullins nursed him back to health to win on the Flat in June and he then ran a good race at Royal Ascot to finish fifth in the Copper Horse Stakes.

Back over timber and fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, the Rich Ricci-owned gelding did not look to be travelling as well as some into the straight with Neil Mulholland’s Milkwood going as well as any and Cape Gentleman hitting the front at the last.

But Saldier really quickened up at a vital stage and got first run on Milkwood, meaning Mullins could grab the rail and the 18/1 shot went on to win by two lengths. Milkwood was second with 6-1 favourite Cape Gentleman third.

Mullins senior said: “It was fantastic for Patrick to get his third win, it’s an extraordinary achievement for an amateur.

“I’m very proud of him. I know he’s kicking himself that he’s not able to win the amateur handicap, but no one would swap one Connacht Hotel Handicap for three Galway Hurdles.

“It’s a great testament to the handicapper that the top-weights can win these big handicaps.

“We tried everything with this horse and the prize-money was the only lure that we came here. We needed to have a crack at it anyway. I put cheekpieces on him and it probably just concentrated his mind a little bit.

“Patrick thought he was travelling well at all stages. He just got into a few traffic problems around the second-last and came out, but once he got through he was happy enough. He travelled and jumped well. Patrick said he was very brave throughout the race, jumping wise.”