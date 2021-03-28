Willie Mullins column: Aintree and weekend runners

Our columnist has news on his teams for the English and Irish Grand Nationals and looks ahead to his Sunday runners at Limerick.

Burrows Saint in great form ahead It’s that time of year where the Randox Grand National becomes the focus now and we’re just starting to think of the team for Aintree. ALLAHO could go over for the JLT Melling Chase over 2m4f, I’ve a few in the Topham, as well, including LIVELOVELAUGH and ANNAMIX who could both run, while we’ve still yet to decide if BILLAWAY goes over for the Foxhunters’ or stays here for Punchestown. Our team for the big race itself is headed by BURROWS SAINT, who is in great form at home. He came out of the Bobbyjo Chase really well and it’s all systems go for Aintree. The Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse is the Monday before Aintree this year and I’ve several who could run in the race.

Gold could head Irish National team AGUSTA GOLD runs for me for the first time in the Irish National and she could be a nice acquisition. She won the Grade 3 Mares’ Chase at the track in January, so it’s great she’s shown winning form around there in the past and hopefully she can perform for us at the track, too. BRAHMA BULL and CABARET QUEEN are other possible runners. The latter was inconvenienced by the shorter trip at Cheltenham last time, but the ground and distance should be much more to her liking at Fairyhouse. This week’s winners at Clonmel and Cork It was nice to get a confidence booster into BAPAUME who did it nicely at odds of 1/7 at Cork on Thursday. He’s been a little disappointing in the recent past, so finding a race like that in the calendar could be good for him and he duly took advantage of the conditions of the race which suited him. Earlier in the week we had a double at Clonmel and DYSART DYNAMO could be a nice horse for the future. He’s shown us plenty at home and he duly went and confirmed some of that promise with a convincing victory in the bumper. ROBIN DES FORET has been a great servant to Byerley Racing, winning 10 from 31, which is a great record for any horse. He was a clever purchase by Charles Lee at only €22,000, and it shows there are horses to be bought at all prices that can win races. He’s 11 now and got the job done in the 2m4f chase at Clonmel on Tuesday.

Sunday’s Limerick Runners MR COLDSTONE – 2.35 Limerick

He was very good his first day out at Tramore on New Year’s Day, then we upped him in grade and things didn’t work out quite so well at Leopardstown. Hopefully he can get back on track in the Bruff Rated Novice Hurdle on Sunday. I think he’ll like both the ground and the track there at Limerick. Paul Townend takes the ride and the drop back in class should help enormously. YUKON LIL – 3.10 Limerick

There is a lack of opportunities for her over fences so we’ll take our chance in the Bruree Mares’ Hurdle. That’s better than doing nothing, we’ve decided to have a go, the conditions of the race suit her and I just hope the ground dries enough for her. The first-time tongue-tie should be a help to her, as well. BELLE METAL – 5.30 Limerick