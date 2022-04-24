Alan King fears a lack of recent rain will prevent Trueshan from lining up in the Longines Sagaro Stakes at Ascot on Wednesday.

Trueshan had to miss the Gold Cup last season due to unsuitably fast ground, but proved he was the heir to Stradivarius’ long-distance crown when landing a trio of Group races later in the season. The six-year-old accounted for John and Thady Gosden’s veteran in both the Prix du Cadran and British Champions Long Distance Cup on soft ground and King would like to see the heavens opening sooner rather than later to give his charge some give underfoot for his next outing. “I entered him for the Sagaro Stakes, but I don’t think it’ll be very likely as I can’t see much rain around. He has the entry, but we’d need the weather to change,” said King.