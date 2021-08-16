Jane Chapple-Hyam has revealed that Saffron Beach will attempt to follow up her debut Group One triumph in the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket by going in pursuit of further top-level success in the Dubai Turf in Meydan in the spring.

The daughter of New Bay signed off last season in style when making it three wins from five appearances on the Rowley Mile with an emphatic three length success over her QIPCO 1000 Guineas conqueror Mother Earth in the mile prize. After connections decided to keep Saffron Beach in training, plans are now in place to step her up beyond a mile for the first time since she finished down the field in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom Downs. The Group One Meydan contest is over nine furlongs on March 26th and Chapple-Hyam said of last season’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas runner-up: “She had eight weeks out at grass since her last run and she started trotting back yesterday with a view to getting her ready for the Dubai Turf. “I discussed things with the owners over the last few weeks. It is a very hard programme for the four year olds early on and this seemed a good option before looking at some of the mile races back in the UK and other options abroad.” Although Saffron Beach is yet to race outside of the UK the Newmarket trainer is confident she will take travelling in her stride, especially having had another winter on her back.

Chapple Hyam also believes that her experience of winning the Group Three Atalanta Stakes around the bend at Sandown Park will stand her in good stead. She added: “We don’t know if she will take to the travelling until you try it but I think she will as she has matured and grown up a lot. “The track should be perfect for her. Her only time going left-handed around a turn at Epsom was a disaster but a line can be put through that run. “Although it was going the other way when she won at Sandown it was achieved going around a turn. She should be fine as she is a well-balanced filly.” Reflecting on Saffron Beach’s Sun Chariot Stakes success Chapple-Hyam felt from the beginning of the campaign it could well be the ideal end of season target. She added: “Right from way back when she finished second in the Nell Gwyn at the track we always thought the Sun Chariot was her end of season race. “She ran well in the Guineas and didn’t let us down - she was beaten by a very good horse. It was nice though that she won the Sun Chariot and ended the season on the perfect note.”

