Saffron Beach will be given the chance to sign off her career on the racetrack on a winning note before going through the sales ring after connections have given her the green light to contest the Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly And Mare Turf at Keeneland.

Retirement appeared to beckon for the daughter of New Bay, who will be sold at this year’s Tattersalls December Mares Sales, after she beat only one rival home during the defence of her Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot crown at Newmarket earlier this month. However, connections have had a change of heart and Saffron Beach will now step foot back on the racetrack ahead of going under the hammer by bidding to claim the third top level triumph of her career in the $2,000,000 contest on November 5. Chapple-Hyam said: “She scoped dirty after the Sun Chariot and there was mucus on her lungs. "Prior to the race she had not given us any indication as she was not coughing and she was not off her feed. “We’ve scoped her again and taken some blood and everything is all good so connections were keen to have a go in America. “I’m delighted she will get the chance to run again but we will dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s to make sure everything is in order but as long as she gives us all the positive signs in the next week she will be loaded up on the plane. “You need a bit of luck with the draw out there but I’m excited and I think she has got a live chance.”

In order to ready Saffron Beach for her final assignment, and first trip to America, the Newmarket handler gave her stable star a spin around Chelmsford City under big race William Buick. Working over seven furlongs with a lead horse, Saffron Beach finished comfortably on top of the exercise much to the delight of the Chapple-Hyam and champion jockey Buick. She added: “She went for a gallop at Chelmsford City on Tuesday and it was all very successful. William was very pleased with how she handled Chelmsford. “She worked over seven furlongs with a lead horse and he had a job to pull her up at the end which was a good sign. She was in her crocodile mood and that’s when you know she is back. “It was her third trip around there and she handled the bends well as she flicked onto her right lead coming into the bend and going out of it which is important. “With the turns she will have to take at Keeneland as you don’t want them missing a skip out there otherwise they will get away from you. “She has come out the gallop really well and everything is all good at the moment.” Although Saffron Beach, who has claimed Group One glory in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville tasted Royal Ascot success this year in the Group Two Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, has raced over a mile on her last four starts Chapple-Hyam is confident she will take both the extended nine furlong trip and the 12 hour journey to America in her stride.

