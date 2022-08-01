The four-year-old daughter of New Bay has won three of her last four outings, including last season’s Group One Sun Chariot at Newmarket and the Group Two Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot six weeks’ ago.

The filly, whose stable name is ‘Petal’ after her dam, Falling Petals, was accompanied by her trainer on the trip to Deauville, where she will take on six rivals in the Group One contest over a mile.

She has taken the trip in her stride, according to Chapple-Hyam, who said: “She travelled really well and got here Sunday night, and she has eaten up and drank overnight.

“We are very pleased with her. It is a small, competitive field, but I feel she is good enough for the task ahead.

“I came in the horsebox with Petal. I know how she has travelled and she has turned into a really good traveller now.

“She was always a little bit sticky as a younger horse, but even when we do go to the Breeders’ Cup, I won’t be nervous about her travelling. She is a good girl now. Everyone is here – the owners have flown in – and we are looking forward to it.”

Saffron Beach, who is owned by Lucy and Ben Sangster and their son, Ollie, in partnership with James Wigan, will again be ridden by William Buick, who stole a march on his rivals at Ascot.

She made virtually all the running that day and her trainer has few concerns should there be a lack of pace in the race.

Chapple-Hyam added: “If we have got go on and lead, we will do. She made all in the Sun Chariot and at Ascot, just about.”