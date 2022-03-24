The Jamie Osborne-trained six-year-old has been in fine heart in the UAE over the winter, hitting the frame on each of his four starts at distances between a mile and a half and a mile and three quarters under Osborne.

Alignak has raced over two miles once before, finishing third over an extended trip in a warm conditions event at Newcastle last December, and his jockey feels that the extra couple of furlongs ought to suit him in this Group 2 contest.

She said: “This will be Alignak’s first try over two miles over here and I think he’ll run a big race as the trip should really suit him.

“He’s been quite noticeably slow away in his races and he’s got a habit of leaning to one side in the stalls so this morning we tried putting a rug on him in the stalls. He was breaking very well and very straight and hopefully from stall two I can jump a bit better and get a position in the middle of the field rather than at the back.

“He’s been running against top-class horses and he’s had a field to pass every time he’s run, so I think he’s shown that he needs this trip and obviously this is his first opportunity to get it. This is a top-class field with the likes of Stay Foolish and Manobo in there but I think he will run a big race.”