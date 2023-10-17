Saeed Bin Suroor sights set on Breeders' Cup Mile date for Mawj

Mawj will attempt to become the first filly since Uni in 2019 to win the Breeders’ Cup Mile.
The Saeed bin Suroor-trained Mawj made a triumphant return to action at Keeneland on Saturday, her first outing since seeing off subsequent three-time Group One winner Tahiyra.
The Godolphin trainer faced a quandary over whether her to keep her against her own sex in the Filly & Mare Turf over a 10-furlong trip she has never tackled before, or take on the boys over a mile, with the latter the preferred option.
“She’s a tough filly with a big heart, to do that on her first run for five months and win a Grade One,” said Bin Suroor.
“She had been doing well before the race and Oisin (Murphy) had been in to ride her and we knew she was well – she’s come back well from the race too.
“She will head to Santa Anita now for the Breeders’ Cup Mile. If she stayed against the fillies it would be a mile and a quarter and a mile is the best trip for her, she’s proved that.
“Because she’s a tough filly she stayed nine furlongs at the weekend but the Mile is for her, she’s a top-class filly. She’s not very big so the two turns over a mile will suit her.
“When she beat Tahiyra in the Guineas, they were a long way clear of the others – they are the best by a long way.
“In the past good fillies have gone and beaten the colts, look at Goldikova (winner of the Mile in 2008, 2009 and 2010).”
