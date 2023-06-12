The Godolphin trainer won the annual cavalry charge with the high-class Real World two years ago, and his two entries are both towards the head of the betting this time around.

Shining Blue won in great style off a mark of 103 at York last month, while the lightly-raced seven-year-old Ghaly has not been seen since beating King Of Conquest at Newmarket in October.

“Shining Blue won well last time and he’s come back good, he’s in good form. Ghaly worked a few days ago and he worked well, but he still has a few more bits to do. Both are in good form and we’re looking forward to running them,” said the Newmarket-based handler.

“Shining Blue is back in good condition, in good form. He’s happy and healthy so he should run well.

“We’ll see how he gets on at Ascot before we make any more plans, but maybe we can start looking at Listed races for him.”