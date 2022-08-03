Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Real World in winning action
Real World in winning action

Saeed Bin Suroor planning Australian outing for Real World

By Sporting Life
10:10 · WED August 03, 2022

Real World looks set to make a trip to Australia later in the year with his name appearing among the 169 entries for the Cox Plate which takes place on October 22 at Moonee Valley.

Saeed bin Suroor’s five-year-old is 12/1 with Sky Bet for the coveted Group One and the race distance of just over 10 furlongs looks ideal for the son of Dark Angel, who has chased home Baaeed twice over a mile this term and was set to compete over a mile and a quarter in the Eclipse before being ruled out of the Sandown showpiece late in the day.

Bin Suroor is taking his time with the six-time winner following that mid-season setback and is undecided on a prep run for the versatile Godolphin charge before heading to Australia.

He said: “Real World is OK, he’s still having an easy time. The plan is to take him to Australia. The horse has had a break, he was coughing before Sandown and he’s had an easy time. Now we are trying to prepare him for the Australian races.

“He could maybe have one more race here before he travels or maybe he will go straight there. The Cox Plate is a possibility, but he’s got plenty of options.”

DELETE CAPTION

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING