Benbatl leads home a Godolphin one-two
Saeed bin Suroor leaning towards Windsor for Benbatl return

By Nick Robson
14:08 · SUN August 22, 2021

Saeed bin Suroor is favouring the Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor on August 28 for Benbatl’s comeback.

The multiple Group One winner has not been seen since finishing third to Kameko in the Joel Stakes last September.

He holds an entry in Goodwood’s Celebration Mile at the end of the month, but Bin Suroor, who has won the event eight times in the past, is thinking the Windsor race could be a better spot for his first outing of the season.

“Benbatl is nearly ready to run again. He’s working well and is not far away,” said the Godolphin trainer.

“He’s entered at Goodwood in the Celebration Mile and there’s also a Group Three at Windsor (Winter Hill Stakes).

“At this stage it’s more than likely he’ll go to Windsor, but we’ll see.

“He’s still showing his ability on the gallops and with every piece of work he is improving.”

