Saeed bin Suroor led the tributes to Frankie Dettori after the popular Italian announced he will retire from the saddle next year.

Together the pair formed one of the sport’s most formidable partnerships in the mid-1990s, with Dettori carrying the royal blue Godolphin silks of Sheikh Mohammed to any number of big-race triumphs. Dettori was aboard Bin Suroor’s first British Classic winner, Moonshell in the 1995 Oaks at Epsom, while he later steered home his three winners of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – Lammtarra (1995), Sakhee (2001) and Marienbard (2002). Bin Suroor and Dettori teamed up to win the Oaks again with Kazzia in 2002, claimed the 2000 Guineas twice with Mark Of Esteem (1996) and Island Sands (1999), the 1000 Guineas twice with Cape Verdi (1998) and Kazzia (2002) and the St Leger with Classic Cliche in 1995. Perhaps the best horse for the best horse for the combination, however, was Dubai Millennium, who was simply sensational in the Dubai World Cup in millennium year.

Dubai Millennium - special talent

Bin Suroor said: “We started together 30 years ago and from the start Frankie was something special. What he has done in horseracing is very rare – very few jockeys have done what Frankie has done. I have travelled with him all over the world, gone to to the big meetings and he was the best by far. “He is the best jockey in horse racing for a long time and what he has done for horse racing will be remembered forever. He has been example for young jockeys and I’m sure everyone in racing will miss Frankie. He was something special and the public loved him.” Dettori and Bin Suroor spent several years apart after the jockey left the Godolphin operation, but the alliance have successfully reunited on occasion in the past couple of seasons, including with Real World in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein on Arc weekend last year. “Me and him were friends from the beginning until now, and as well as being a great jockey he’s a great man and an ambassador for the sport,” Bin Suroor added. “We have had hundreds and hundreds of winners together and he is amazing. I know there are a lot of good jockeys, but Frankie will be remembered forever. It’s sad to see him retire, but he is retiring at the top.”

O’Brien hails ‘incredible’ Dettori Aidan O’Brien hailed Dettori “a brilliant rider”, as leading figures reacted to the news of the Italian’s decision to retire at the end of next year. Having spent a large part of his career as first jockey to Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation, Dettori has in the most part been in direct opposition with O’Brien and the Coolmore team. With that in mind the pair may seem an unlikely alliance, but they have combined for a handful of significant big wins over the years, including three British Classic triumphs. The first of those came in the 2005 St Leger with Scorpion, while the other two were achieved just last year, with Mother Earth landing the 1000 Guineas and Snowfall trouncing her rivals in the Oaks. O’Brien not only paid tribute to Dettori’s talent in the saddle but his impact on the sport as a whole. “Frankie is a brilliant rider and we had some great days together,” the Ballydoyle handler said. “He gave his all and for him to be riding at that level for so long is really incredible. “He is an incredible rider and has given so much to the whole sport – it’s unbelievable. “We were lucky he rode so much for us, I suppose.” Dettori spoke little English when first touching down in Britain as a teenager, at which time fellow Italian and leading trainer Luca Cumani took him under his wing. Cumani provided the jockey with his first win in Britain aboard Lizzy Hare at Goodwood in 1987 and they also enjoyed other major wins together, most notably with Markofdistinction in the Queen Anne Stakes and QEII in 1990. Of Dettori’s announcement, Cumani said: “It is sad. We all knew this day would come, but it is sad to know it is now – especially as he is riding in such a beautiful way still. “You just take it for granted that a talent like his would be around forever, but unfortunately it is not to be and he goes out on his own choosing. So it is sad, but I am glad for him that he has been able to make his own decision. “What makes him so good is first of all his love for the horse and love for racing. Secondly his balance and his way of getting horses to do what he wants them to do – his ability to transmit his will to win through the reins and into the brain of the horses. “I’m obviously very proud as he was like a child to me at the beginning and so I’m very proud of all of his successes and the great things he has done in his life within racing. “We’ve had some fantastic times together and it’s sad because it is an end of an era, but it is an era which he has filled with his presence and with great skill.”

Johnny Murtagh spent much of his time riding against Dettori and the pair have become close friends. Murtagh told ITV Racing: “I love the guy, I think what he has done for racing is unbelievable – he’s brought it to the next level. “I’ve ridden against him for years. The first time I rode against him was in 1989 and we went on a trip together to Japan and he was special then – he was different. “The balance he had, great style, strong on the left, strong on the right and just a brilliant, brilliant jockey. “And outside of that he is just a brilliant man, he’s a very warm and fun guy to be around, everyone loves him and it’s the end of an era. Racing has been very good to him, but he has been very good to racing.” Sir Anthony McCoy retired in 2015 after being crowned champion jump jockey 20 times. He said: “The hardest thing as a sportsman is knowing when to say stop. “It’s about beating the clock and Frankie is beating the clock. He is racing’s Lionel Messi. You can’t teach a kid to ride like Frankie Dettori.” William Buick was crowned champion Flat jockey for the first time this year and currently has the top job at Godolphin in Britain. Buick admits he has idolised Dettori for years, telling Sky Sports Racing: “I’ve told Frankie this, but when I grew up in Norway I had a picture on my wall of him winning on Dubai Millennium at Ascot. “Frankie was always a god – he was the one I always looked up to and never really thought about being able to compete with. “I eventually started working for Andrew and Ian Balding and they always said ‘everything you do, just watch what Frankie does, how effortless he is and how natural he is on a horse’. That’s for everyone to see. “I’m very privileged to say I’ve shared a weighing room with him in most parts of the world and I’m also privileged to say he’s become a very good friend since I started riding. “When I first moved to Newmarket to start riding for John Gosden in 2010, Frankie was always there as a great sounding board for me so I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Gosden: Frankie is bowing out the right way John Gosden paid tribute to his long-time jockey and friend Frankie Dettori following the announcement the 52-year-old will hang up his boots at the end of the 2023 season. Dettori joined Gosden in 1993 and was champion jockey in both 1994 and 1995 during his first spell with the Newmarket-based handler. However, it is since returning to Clarehaven for a second time and rejoining forces with his old boss that the Gosden/Dettori axis has found the most fame, with the pair synonymous with a conveyor belt of equine talent that has been housed at the famous Bury Road stable. Gosden, who now trains in conjunction with his son Thady, believes it is important Dettori leaves the sport at the peak of his powers as he reflects on their long 30-year relationship and the “most amazing and extraordinary time together”. He said: “Frankie and I discussed this whole matter last week in some depth and we’ve had a 30-year association together. It is essential that he goes out at the top. Being an elite athlete at any age is incredibly demanding, never mind at 52 years of age – it was his birthday this week. “He has been riding for me since the early nineties. He came to me in 1993 and he was champion jockey in 1994 and 1995 which showed his amazing class and ability as both a jockey and an athlete. “He then went to Godolphin after that and had a wonderful career with them. “Things slightly went into a dip after that period and it was about 2013/14 that William Buick was our jockey here and he transferred to Godolphin and Frankie had left Godolphin some two or three years before then. But of course with William going there it created a vacancy for Frankie to come back.”

John Gosden and Frankie Dettori celebrate Stradivarius' fourth Goodwood Cup