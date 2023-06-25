Sporting Life
Oisin Murphy is congratulated by Saeed bin Suroor

Saeed bin Suroor in no rush with sidelined Mawj

By Sporting Life
16:17 · SUN June 25, 2023

Classic-winning filly Mawj will remain sidelined for the time being after missing her intended clash with Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes due to a dirty scope.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained three-year-old defeated Tahirya in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket (replay below), before Dermot Weld’s star took the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

Tahiyra landed Friday’s Coronation Stakes with a comfortable length to spare over Remarquee at Royal Ascot, with Bin Suroor an interested bystander.

He said: “It was a good performance from the winner. She did it impressively.

“It was a shame Mawj could not run, but we are not going to force her to run when she is not well.

“She will take a break now and have some time to recover. She has a bad infection in her chest and once she is ready, we will start her work again. Once she starts her work, then we will have a look at the options.”

Mawj wintered in Dubai and the daughter of Exceed And Excel won both the seven-furlong Jumeirah Fillies Classic and mile Fillies Guineas before taking the Newmarket Classic by half a length on her return to Britain, her fifth win in eight starts.

The popular Godolphin handler says she is likely to return to Dubai at the end of her Classic season, but added: “We will have a race for her before she leaves for Dubai. Once she starts work, then we will find a race for her. It could be in the UK or abroad.”

Though Bin Suroor saddled Live Your Dream to finish third in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, he was not too disappointed after missing the target at this year’s Royal meeting.

He said: “Ascot was good. It is the best meeting in the world. The horses that run there over the five days, they are the best.

“There are millions and millions of people worldwide watching these races. It is royal racing – it is great. There is no other meeting like it in the world.”

Bin Suroor hopes that he will make his mark at Newmarket’s July meeting and added: “We have some for that meeting, but I hope the ground won’t be too firm.”

