Saeed bin Suroor in no rush with sidelined Mawj

Classic-winning filly Mawj will remain sidelined for the time being after missing her intended clash with Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes due to a dirty scope.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained three-year-old defeated Tahirya in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket (replay below), before Dermot Weld’s star took the Irish equivalent at the Curragh. Tahiyra landed Friday’s Coronation Stakes with a comfortable length to spare over Remarquee at Royal Ascot, with Bin Suroor an interested bystander. He said: “It was a good performance from the winner. She did it impressively. “It was a shame Mawj could not run, but we are not going to force her to run when she is not well. “She will take a break now and have some time to recover. She has a bad infection in her chest and once she is ready, we will start her work again. Once she starts her work, then we will have a look at the options.”