“Last time he ran over a mile and I believe he needs to go a mile and quarter, but he still has the speed for a mile. He needs a bit further,” said bin Suroor.

A Classic trial is now in the offing for the colt, who is a 66/1 shot for the Epsom Classic with some firms.

The Godolphin handler feels the son of Invincible Spirit deserves a step up in class and trip for his next outing, following his half-length victory under Pat Cosgrave at the Nottinghamshire track on Monday.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

“I would like to see how he progresses, but if he is OK we would like to take him to the Dante.”

Stablemate Return To Dubai also made his debut in the same race and finished fourth, running a little green.

“He needed the race,” said Bin Suroor of Louis Steward’s mount.

“He was backward and the draw didn’t help him, but he came into the race well and we decided the horse needs a mile and a quarter.

“He will need a bit more time and will be better for the experience.”

Frankel colt Wild Tiger is as short as 50-1 for the Derby, even though he has yet to see a racecourse.

“Wild Tiger still needs a little time,” admitted the Newmarket handler. “When he is ready we will find a race for him, but he is just a bit backward.”

A return to Royal Ascot is on the radar for Real World.

The five-year-old son of Dark Angel enjoyed a fruitful 2021 campaign, which saw him win four consecutive outings, starting with the Royal Hunt Cup and concluding with the Group Two Prix Daniel Wildenstein at ParisLongchamp.

Having taken the Group Two Zabeel Mile at Meydan in January, hopes were high he would acquit himself well at the top level.

But having failed to sparkle on dirt in both the $20million Saudi Cup in Riyadh and the Dubai World Cup at Meydan, he will now be campaigned on turf.

Bin Suroor said: “Real World didn’t handle the dirt.

“We thought we would give him a chance in the Dubai World Cup, but now he will run all the time on the turf and he is entered in the Lockinge at Newbury.

“He has come back well from his last run and he looked fresh and happy the next day.

“After the Lockinge, we will think about taking him to Ascot for the mile race (Queen Anne Stakes). He is a good horse and I have not lost any faith in him.”

Fellow Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has the bulk of Sheikh Mohammed’s talent at Moulton Paddocks, but Bin Suroor remains a big team player and insists he is enjoying his role more than ever – even when the sun is not shining.

He added: “I stayed on in Dubai after the World Cup and it was 41C.

“When I arrived back at Newmarket it was minus 5C and there was snow! It is different. But I love it, I enjoy it.

“I’m happy. At least the horses are running well. They are running in the right races in the right class.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.