Great day for Saeed bin Suroor
Saeed bin Suroor: trainer of exciting juvenile Mawj

Saeed Bin Suroor aiming Mawj at Cheveley Park

By Molly Hunter
10:20 · MON July 25, 2022

Saeed bin Suroor’s Mawj will be aimed at the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes after her Duchess of Cambridge success.

The Exceed And Excel filly posted a hugely impressive performance when triumphing on debut, taking a Newmarket maiden by four and three-quarter lengths.

At Royal Ascot she ran well again, finishing second behind Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate in the Albany, after which she was a tough half-length winner of the Duchess of Cambridge, form which was franked by the runner-up Lezoo at the weekend.

Bin Suroor reports the filly to be faring well following that effort, with a slightly easier spell of work now in store before another step up in class awaits with a bid for the the six-furlong Cheveley Park in September.

“She’s come back well. The filly, she’s tiny and but she’s come out of it very well,” he said.

“She has a big heart. We’ll go easy with her now and more than likely we will run her in the Cheveley Park.

“We have no plans for her before then, just the Cheveley Park in mind for her.”

