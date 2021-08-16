Sporting Life
Sacred beat Saffron Beach in the Nell Gwyn on her 2021 seasonal return
Sacred out of Breeders' Cup Mile contention; stays in training for 2022

By Keith Hamer
15:32 · MON October 25, 2021

The three-year-old filly has gone back to her owner breeders at Cheveley Park Stud, and will stay in training in 2022.

Cheveley Park Stud managing director Chris Richardson said: “We’ve decided not to go. We would have got our ground – but she’s a very special filly, and Mrs Thompson took the view she’s staying in training next year and we didn’t want to travel her.

“If all is well, and she’s still in competitive heart, we will consider it as a four-year-old.

“She’s back here (at Cheveley Park Stud) for her holidays. Let’s hope she develops physically and we can stretch her to a mile, which would be good. We’ll see how we get on. The programme is a little easier for those fillies."

The daughter of Exceed And Excel, trained by William Haggas, posted wins in the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes and the Group Two Hungerford Stakes from just three starts this season.

She was seventh in the 1000 Guineas on her only other run.

