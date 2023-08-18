Sacred chasing York cash after bypassing Hungerford option; Sense Of Duty latest

Trained by William Haggas, the five-year-old has won five of her 15 starts and having made a successful return at Lingfield earlier in the campaign, came close to scooping Royal Ascot glory when beaten a neck by Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

She was due to seek Group One compensation in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, but wet weather both home and abroad meant the versatile operator missed out on a trip to Deauville earlier this month.

Rain is also set to hit Newbury this weekend and the decision to reroute to the Knavesmire could prove a shrewd choice by connections if conditions in Berkshire subsequently turn testing.

However, the Somerville Lodge handler is keen to point out the difference in prize-money between the two contests and having won the Hungerford in 2021, he is now keen to seek a portion of the £500,000 prize fund on offer at York.

“She’s fine and we’re going for the money,” said Haggas.

“We’ve won the Hungerford before and we’re going to go for the City of York.

“The Hungerford is £62,000 to the winner and the York race is £283,000 to the winner, so I think they deserve our support. We can’t continually bleat about prize-money then not support the tracks that put it on.

“I think York looks set fair, whereas Newbury at the weekend could be quite wet.”