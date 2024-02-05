Ryanair tilt ‘more than likely’ for Conflated at Cheltenham Festival

Conflated currently heads the market for the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham, but with the owners having dual winner Delta Work also in the mix for that contest and having proven he is still a capable Grade One performer, the gelding is likely to be pitched into a Ryanair with an open feel following the setback suffered by long-time ante-post favourite Allaho.

Although sent off the 20/1 outsider when tasked with taking on Galopin Des Champs again in the latest edition of the Irish Gold Cup on Saturday, Gordon Elliott’s 10-year-old more than played his part and was far from completely out of the equation when unseating Jack Kennedy at the final fence.

A faller in that race two years ago at the Cheltenham Festival, the former Irish Gold Cup and Savills Chase hero stepped up in trip for a shot at the Gold Cup 12 months ago, where he finished an honourable third behind Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame.

“He gave Jack the same unseat as he gave Sam Ewing at Christmas (in the Savills Chase). It was the same corner of the same fence,” explained Gigginstown’s Eddie O’Leary.

“He was running a huge race regardless and we had just dropped in behind in that moment.

“It will be more than likely be the Ryanair (next, at Cheltenham) – he’s still in the mix for both, but it will more than likely be the Ryanair.”

He went on “We believe he is a quick three-miler who might not get an extended three miles on a staying track in heavy ground, but he’s a quick three-miler and the Ryanair should suit him down to the ground.

“You have to get three miles to win a Ryanair so hopefully that will be the race. Otherwise we have the Cross Country. But I would say it would be the Ryanair.”

Gigginstown went into the Dublin Racing Festival with the favourites for the first two Grade Ones on day one and although neither Predators Gold or Storm Heart came home with the first prize, they both left with their reputations intact by finishing second.

Storm Heart will now head to the Triumph Hurdle where he is a best price of 12/1, while O’Leary believes his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Predators Gold may drop back in distance slightly for the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park next month.

“They are both entitled to go on the next day and see what happens,” said O’Leary.

“Storm Heart will go on to the Triumph all being well.

“I imagine Predators Gold didn’t quite settle well enough to get that trip and he’ll likely go for the Baring Bingham over two and a half.”