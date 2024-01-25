Sporting Life
Allaho in full flow at Cheltenham
Allaho - ruled out of Cheltenham

Ryanair Chase favourite Allaho ruled out

By David Ord
18:17 · THU January 25, 2024

Two-time winner and ante-post favourite Allaho has been ruled out of the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins’ charge returned to winning ways in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles on Sunday but picked up an injury in the process.

The trainer told sportinglife.com: “Unfortunately Allaho will miss Cheltenham this year. He came back with a hind leg strain from Thurles and we gave it a few days to come right and it hasn’t. There isn’t enough time to get him ready for Cheltenham and unfortunately we’ve had to pull the plug.

“We’ll get over this hurdle first before we see if we can get him back for Punchestown.”

