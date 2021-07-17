Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador on Sunday rides

13:35 Concert Hall

I wasn’t on board when she finished second on her debut at Fairyhouse earlier in the month, but that was clearly a very satisfactory run behind what appeared a well-fancied newcomer who knew their job well and made all. Her pedigree – she is out of the Oaks winner Was – and the way she finished off there suggests this extra furlong is very much going to suit her. She should go very well.

14:10 Order Of Australia

His stand-out run is obviously his Breeders’ Cup Mile success and a reproduction of that run, even with his 3lb penalty, would make him hard to beat in this Group 2. But he will have to come on a fair bit for his Queen Anne run on his reappearance, though to be fair that was a stiff task first time up and this is a clear step down in grade on a course he has won at before. This is actually his first run over 7f but he showed in America that he doesn’t lack pace, even if this time last year he was running over 1m4f.

15:55 Martinique

She was also in the 1m handicap on the card, but has been upped in class to take in this Group 2 contest. Rated only 90, she clearly has a bit of improvement to find but she is a lightly-raced filly for whom the step back down in trip will suit, and I have seen stronger Group 2s. Create Belief is the one to beat though after what she did in the Sandringham.

16:30 Yarrawonga

I haven’t ridden him before and he will clearly need to step about on his form to date to figure here, but his pedigree suggests he will relish this step up to 1m4f for the first time. Improvement looks likely.