Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore

Saturday racing preview: Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore on his rides

By Sporting Life
13:20 · SAT June 12, 2021

Ryan Moore Saturday rides

For more exclusive Ryan Moore content visit: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/

14:15 Nelson Gay

I rode him when he won at Wolverhampton earlier in the year. He bolted up here next time but he hasn’t run up to that form on his last two starts and he has a fair bit to find in Listed company here against the likes of Atalis Bay, Steel Bull and First Edition. But he has the course form and his conditons.

15:25 King Of Clubs

He clearly won very well in novice company at Nottingham and, while that form may not be the strongest and a few in behind have been beaten since, it probably sees him on a fair enough mark here. And there clearly is the potential for improvement given his lightly-raced profile.

Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

16:00 Betty Crean L A

It doesn’t look like she improved upon her debut effort in the soft at Salisbury last time, but perhaps the return to a better surface here will suit her and she has a decent chance on that first run at Newbury.

16:35 Sulochana

She is clearly on a roll and is ground-versatile and it just a matter of whether the handicapper has caught up with her after raising her 13lb for her recent successes. But you clearly have to give her a good chance given her form trajectory.

Timeform Race Passes offer

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content