Saturday racing preview: Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore on his rides

Ryan Moore Saturday rides

14:15 Nelson Gay

I rode him when he won at Wolverhampton earlier in the year. He bolted up here next time but he hasn’t run up to that form on his last two starts and he has a fair bit to find in Listed company here against the likes of Atalis Bay, Steel Bull and First Edition. But he has the course form and his conditons.

15:25 King Of Clubs

He clearly won very well in novice company at Nottingham and, while that form may not be the strongest and a few in behind have been beaten since, it probably sees him on a fair enough mark here. And there clearly is the potential for improvement given his lightly-raced profile.