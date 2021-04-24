Horse Racing
Ryan Moore

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore on his Saturday rides

By Sporting Life
09:05 · SAT April 24, 2021

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore with a guide to his rides at Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Moore Saturday rides

Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

16:45 Doncaster

Armor

The stable have had 2yo winners and this colt has a lot to recommend him on paper, being by No Nay Never out of a fair 1m winner. Other than that, I don’t know a lot more at the moment.

17:55 Doncaster

Fierospeed

He finished third on his debut on turf at Haydock but his recent progress has come on the all-weather, going up 6lb for a brace of recent wins. He still looks on a fair enough mark though, so he clearly has a good chance in another small field.

18:30 Doncaster

Law Of One

Another race to have cut up and I like to think that Law Of One has a good chance of winning this handicap. He rounded off last season with a wide-margin novice success at Wolverhampton from a dual subsequent winner, after which he went up 4lb, but he has been showing up pretty well at home and this looks a good starting spot for this half-brother to the high-class Cloth Of Stars.

19:00 Doncaster

Fairmac

He looks to have been running well enough of late to give him every chance here. That said, the step up in trip is a question mark given his pedigree, but he got 1m2f well enough here last time.

