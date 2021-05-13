Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador York rides

She is out of a decent mare of the stable’s who won around here and she clearly came forward a ton from her debut when winning on quick ground over 5f at Goodwood last time. She has her chance in what is clearly a very open race.
I rode her in her two starts last season and she was a good fifth on her comeback in the Fred Darling, and that form stood up pretty well in the 1000 Guineas. She maybe got a little tired late on at Newbury. If that has brought her on, then she certainly has a shot, even if she is up against some smart and unexposed prospects. I do think Snow Lantern and Love Is You are the two to beat in there though, even if the latter has a 3lb penalty.
I didn’t ride this Deep Impact colt in any of his first three outings but I was on board for his comeback run at Chelmsford and I was very happy with the way he shaped, especially as he didn’t get much racing room late on. A mark of 95 is no gift but I’d like to think he has improvement in him and he could go well in what is obviously a very competitive handicap.
On the face of it, some may have thought he was a touch disappointing at Navan last month but I was happy enough with him. The ground was quick enough for him and he didn’t relax in a steadily-run race, and the expected easier surface and more even pace here will suit him a lot better. Hopefully, that first run of the season proves to be a good springboard, as we know from last year what a talented horse he is, having won the Irish Derby and finished a close fourth in a St Leger. Sir Ron Priestley will be a tough opponent though, and his stablemate Nayef Road will be, too.
She progressed well at Chelmsford towards the end of the year but she had turf form before that improvement kicked in, too. A mark of 83 looks okay but this is her toughest assignment yet and let’s see how her draw in one pans out.
He won well on his final start last season and was only narrowly touched off by an in-form horse on his return at Salisbury. He is 4lb well-in here, so clearly has a leading chance.