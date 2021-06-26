Top jockey Ryan Moore on Sunday rides including Santa Barbara

13:30 - Luxembourg

A fair number of our 2yos have won first time out this season and hopefully he can go nicely. 7f looks a good starting point for him, as he is by Camelot out of a mare who operated at up to 1m.

14:00 - Yet

She did it well on her debut at Dundalk but probably just found the 5f too sharp for her at Royal Ascot when stepping up in class. She has obviously come out of the race well and this extra furlong should suit.

15:05 - Lord Riddiford

He posted some good efforts last season, winning in Listed company at Lingfield, and shaped well on his return when fifth in the Dash. His best form has come on the all-weather but he is 13lb lower on turf, so hopefully he can build on that Epsom run and go well here.

15:40 - Santa Barbara

Focus on the facts, and it is clear we are still dealing with a very promising filly here. She clearly ran a hugely promising race for a horse coming off the back of just a maiden win when fourth in the Guineas – that was always going to be a big ask for her over a mile on fast ground in a Classic first time up – and it looks like the trip proved beyond her in bad conditions when fifth in the Oaks last time. So this 1m2f trip could prove her optimum and hopefully she can take a step forward here. But she is up against some horses of a similar ability here – and in some cases higher-rated opposition – so this is another tough Group 1 assignment for her.

16:10 - Passion

She posted her best effort when third to Wonderful Tonight on her final start last season and she has a leading chance on that form. I am not sure how straight she is for her return but she finished third in an Oaks here and has won over this trip, and clearly has strong form claims.