Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador Wednesday preview

13:40 My Frankel
He was good when winning a decent Kempton race under a penalty for me last season and he returned to that track to win on his reappearance, beating Taqareer, who re-opposes here. The handicapper hit him pretty hard for that with a 7lb rise, and a mark of 101 looks tough on what he has done to date, but he is clearly lightly-raced and improving, so hopefully he can continue that progression back on turf. It looks like being on the easy side of good, and that should be fine.
14:40 Oxted
I got on him for the first time in the Abernant last time and he clearly wasn’t quite at his best in finishing second to Summerghand there. He is just about the one to beat if at his best, and hopefully he will have come forward from Newmarket. He also doesn’t carry a penalty for his July Cup win, but this is a decent enough race.
15:10 Snowfall
This Deep Impact filly maybe didn’t quite progress as expected from her maiden win, though she faced some tough tasks in Group 1 company, but this trip is more in keeping with her pedigree, and I expect her to improve for it. Clearly, she will need to, but there is nothing in here boasting a scary level of form as it stands, though Noon Star is a very promising filly and one I like, and she is race-fit, as is the Newmarket winner Mystery Angel. And Newcastle winner Teona is already second favourite for the Oaks, I see.
16:50 Hint Of Stars
I haven’t ridden him before but he obviously comes in here as a fast-progressing horse. He is 15lb higher then when starting his winning run and has to prove he can do it on turf in a more competitive handicap, but he’s a pretty well-bred horse and one on the up.