Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador Wednesday preview

13:40 My Frankel

He was good when winning a decent Kempton race under a penalty for me last season and he returned to that track to win on his reappearance, beating Taqareer, who re-opposes here. The handicapper hit him pretty hard for that with a 7lb rise, and a mark of 101 looks tough on what he has done to date, but he is clearly lightly-raced and improving, so hopefully he can continue that progression back on turf. It looks like being on the easy side of good, and that should be fine.

14:40 Oxted

I got on him for the first time in the Abernant last time and he clearly wasn’t quite at his best in finishing second to Summerghand there. He is just about the one to beat if at his best, and hopefully he will have come forward from Newmarket. He also doesn’t carry a penalty for his July Cup win, but this is a decent enough race.