Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
A big day ahead for Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore column: Saturday Curragh preview

By Sporting Life
17:01 · FRI July 16, 2021

Another Classic weekend for Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore as he looks ahead to riding Snowfall in the Irish Oaks.

Saturday

13:10 - Shark Bay

Even though it was a bunch-finish here last time, I thought he shaped very well when a close third on his debut last month and I’d be inclined to think it was a decent maiden. This could be too but hopefully he will be a major player with that run under his belt.

14:20 - The Entertainer

Only six runners but this will take plenty of winning. But my colt ran his best race yet in the Railway Stakes here last time, so he has his chance.

Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

15:25 - Snowfall

We run four nice fillies in here but of course Snowfall is the clear form stand-out after what she did in the Oaks. As I said here before Epsom, I’d have happily ridden her or Santa Barbara there after the way she won the Musidora for me, but I don’t think anyone was expecting a performance of the magnitude that she put up in winning by a scarcely believable 16 lengths. If she is in anything approaching the same level of form here, then she has an obvious and considerable chance.

17:10 - Hector De Maris

He didn’t show a lot for me on his first two starts this season but he posted a career-best when second in a 1m4f Listed race at Roscommon last time. The step up to 2m is the obvious question mark – and he doesn’t have a stamina-laden pedigree on the distaff side, even though Camelot gets stayers – but he stuck to his task pretty well last time, so it is worth a shot.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING