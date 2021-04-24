Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore on his Sunday rides at Navan

13:50 Navan

Amalfi Coast

With Aidan’s juveniles three from three going into the weekend, clearly that is a very encouraging state of affairs. But each horse is different, so let’s not go overboard about it. This Showcasing colt fetched a fair sum at the sales back in October, so let’s see what he can do on the track.

15:20 Navan

Lipizzaner

He was a smart and consistent 2yo, and ground-versatile, too. Winner of a Listed race on deep ground at Doncaster, he ended his season with a good fourth in the Juvenile Turf Sprint in the Breeders’ Cup, and I’d say he probably has his ideal set of conditions here. He should go very well, back in class.

15:50 Navan

Willow

Plenty of depth to this race, if no stand-out, and my filly rounded off her juvenile campaign with an impressive success over 1m at Leopardstown. I haven’t ridden her before but, given that win and her breeding – she is out of Peeping Fawn – this longer trip looks certain to suit her. The likes of Thinking Of You, who I rode in the Oh So Sharp Stakes, may have stronger form claims at it stands, but my filly is all about potential and she has a fair bit of that. She should shine over 1m2f and beyond.

16:20 Navan

Santiago

A good renewal of the Vintage Crop. My colt was obviously very good when winning the Queen’s Vase and Irish Derby and he ran up to that level in defeat in the Goodwood Cup and the St Leger afterwards. He didn’t end up running when he travelled down to Australia in the autumn, but he is clearly a top staying prospect this year and this looks an ideal starting point for him. It’s a very good race though and he does have a 5lb penalty.