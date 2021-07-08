Ryan Moore column: Newmarket Friday preview

A strong book of rides for Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore at Newmarket on Friday - check out his thoughts on every mount.

13:50 - Inigo Jones He clearly bumped into two very smart colts when third to Mohaafeth and Secret Protector last time – they went on to finish first and third in the Hampton Court – and I think a mark of 96 gives him every chance of featuring at the business end on his handicap debut. He only finished ½ length behind Secret Protector off levels, and he is rated 107. 14:25 - Sadmah She needs to improve a good 14lb or so on the bare form of her Haydock success to mix it with the likes of the Albany winner Sandrine, but we are dealing with a once-raced filly here. The Haydock form gives her a good foundation to build on – the third has come out and won well since – and this Frankel filly showed a very good attitude to get up close home there too, being dominant at the line.

15:00 - Arthurian Fable I liked him when he won for me at Sandown last season and I thought he shaped very well when fourth at Royal Ascot last time. He has been nudged up 1lb for that but it isn’t hard to see him being involved here, for all it is obviously a very competitive handicap. 15:35 - Mother Earth This is a very good and deep renewal of the Falmouth, and it will take plenty of winning. My filly obviously ran well when third to Alcohol Free and Snow Lantern in the Coronation Stakes last time but I’d like to think she is a bit better than she showed there, and her 1000 Guineas win and subsequent second in France clearly marks her out as a high-class operator. And she acts on quick and deep ground, so she is versatile on that score with more rain about. It really is a pretty hot race though, with at least four of five big runners in here.

16:10 - Dulas He won well on soft ground at Goodwood in May and returned to form when fourth here on good to firm last time. I suppose there is every chance that the handicapper has him for the moment, but it wouldn’t be any surprise if he hit the frame at least. 16:45 - Han Solo Berger Some of his best efforts have come on the July course, so hopefully the return here will spark him back into life. It will need to, as he has only beaten one horse home in his last two starts, but he has slipped to a very attractive mark as a result. He is ground-versatile too.