Ryan Moore column: Sunday Newbury rides

14:10 Deja

He looks like one who could definitely do with some rain, as he is a pretty decent horse with plenty of dig. He got those conditions when beating Laafy off a mark of 105 in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last season, and he could well be the one to beat in a competitive race if he returns to that form. His record says he goes very well when fresh, too.

14:45 Liberated Lady

She made a very promising debut when second at Kempton last year and did what she was entitled to do at Wolverhampton next time, winning very easily. Clearly, that form is some way detached from the likes of Cheveley Park winner Alcohol Free – a long way detached - but let’s hope I am on her for a reason and there is a lot of improvement to come.

15:20 Huddleton Mac

He was a very promising second in a decent race at Ascot first time up, a race in which the Royal Lodge winner New Mandate was back in third, before winning his maiden well at Sandown. The form of that race worked out pretty well. Like Liberated Lady, I know he has a lot to find with the standard-setters with Group form but I think he is a decent prospect.