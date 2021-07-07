Ryan Moore column: Newmarket Thursday preview

A strong book of rides for Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore at Newmarket on Thursday - check out his thoughts on every mount.

13:20 Invigliate She is only the second juvenile we have run so far this season and you would have to imagine the outing would do her the world of good – we always leave a lot to work on with our youngsters - but she had ability and shapes well at home and she is a sister to our Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Expert Eye. 14:25 Aleezdancer He was very impressive at Beverley and he probably stepped up again when winning under a penalty at Carlisle last time. He will clearly need to improve on that form, going up in class, but he looks a decent sort.

15:00 Whenthedealisdone Whether it was gelding or the first-time cheekpieces, or a combination of both, I don’t know but he looks to have posted a career-best effort at Windsor last month. In fact, it could have even been the drop to 5f. But, regardless, it looks a decent enough effort as he beat two progressive horses there. The step back up to 6f is no issue at all judged on his earlier efforts, and he is entitled to go well again under his 6lb penalty, the amount which he went up for the Windsor win. 15:35 Highest Ground Al Aasy is clearly the one we all have to fear – and he is likely to take a lot of beating, too – but hopefully Highest Ground can return to form after a below-par run in the Hardwicke. He obviously had a tough task there though, and the soft ground was not ideal for him by any means, and his earlier defeat of a good subsequent winner in Outbox at Leicester was a fair effort. However, he has to raise his game if the form horses run their races, that much is obvious.

16:10 Maximal He has improved in each of his runs this season and he recorded his best effort yet when fourth in the St James’s Palace Stakes last time. This looks a deep field for a Listed race, for all it has cut up to just six runners – it features Group winners and very promising up-and-comers like Baaeed – but my horse has as strong a form claim as any as it stands after that Ascot run. 16:45 Satono Japan He didn’t run to the level we were expecting in a first-time visor at Haydock last time but we know he is better than that and he was at least dropped 2lb for it. He hasn’t been quite finishing off his races over 1m2f of late, so maybe a strongly-run 1m will suit him better.