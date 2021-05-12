Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador York rides

She is in good shape. She won her Group 3 over 1m6f at Naas last season and probably ran a career best for me on her final start when third in the fillies and mares’ Group 1 over 1m4f at Ascot in October, notwithstanding her third in the Irish Oaks. Clearly, her best form has come over further than this but she doesn’t lack pace and any more rain the better. Like I said, she comes in here in good nick and she is the form horse going into the race but I do respect Queen Power and she has had the benefit of a run.

He went up to this career-high mark after winning here last season and he ran well off it when seventh in the Lincoln. Clearly, he would appear to have no secrets from the handicapper but he is a course winner who is ground-versatile – that win here in October came on soft but he has plenty of form on better ground – who comes here in fair form.

15:10 High Definition

This is an important and a good trial, with a whole host of these boasting some interesting, progressive and unexposed profiles. Clearly, High Definition is our number one hope in here and has been the subject of a lot of talk and speculation in recent days, but it will just be good to get him out on the track and see where we stand. I’d be pretty hopeful of a good run but, equally, I would expect to him to progress throughout the season, as this is his starting point. But his Beresford win marked him out as an obvious Derby candidate - he did very well to win there from off the pace - so stepping up from a mile is going to suit this Galileo colt.

Whether or not he is good enough on the day, we will see – and, as I said, there are plenty you can fancy against him in here, including a Group 1 winner in Gear Up, who you have to respect – but we obviously think he is an exciting horse with a lot of potential this season. It’s a good Dante though, and I have a lot of time for the Godolphin colt Hurricane Lane - I rode the second at Newbury - and it is interesting that Jim Bolger is bringing over Ballysax runner-up Flying Visit too, given the 3yo talent in that yard.