Serpentine - where now for the Derby winner?
Serpentine in action

Ryan Moore column: Goodwood Tuesday rides

By Sporting Life
17:27 · MON July 26, 2021

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore rides last year's Derby winner Serpentine at Goodwood on Tuesday. Check out his thoughts in all his rides.

For more exclusive Ryan Moore content visit: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/

13:50 Ouzo

The rain around on Sunday wouldn’t have harmed his chances, as you can argue his best form has come on soft, though he handles all ground. He has also posted a couple of solid efforts off this mark of late and he has each way claims here

14:25 The Acropolis

He probably hasn’t gone on as expected since impressively winning his maiden at Listowel but he ran okay on the unfavoured part of the track when in midfield to Berkshire Shadow in the Coventry and maybe a bit more ease in the ground will see improve here. He clearly needs to.

15:35 Serpentine

All three of ours in here have a fair bit to find with Stradivarius and co on recent running – they were all well beaten when below par in the Gold Cup - but they all have something to recommend them all the same, and we know Classic winners Serpentine and Santiago, who will have appreciated the recent rain, have the necessary class if we can coax them back to form.

That pair have the best back form, but Amhran Na Bhffian looks the possible improver after the way he won his Group 2 at the Curragh last time. To be honest, all three all have tough tasks against a fair set of stayers at the top of the market but we know what Serpentine is capable of at his best and the step down to 2m is a help.

16:45 Monet’s Sunrise

I don’t know much about him at the moment but the stable are going pretty well with their juveniles, as is usually the case. His pedigree suggests he will need further than this 6f down the line but he is a nicely bred individual.

Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

17:20 Star Seeking

I haven’t ridden her yet but she is clearly a nice sort, winning on her debut at Leicester and only being touched off under a 7lb penalty in a Nottingham novice on her return. I think a mark of 85 gives this Gleneagles filly a decent chance of a bold show.

