Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore: Thursday column

13:15 Shalanez

I imagine she will need to improve on the bare form of her Wolverhampton runs to be winning this but that experience will stand her in good stead and she is a well-related filly with obvious scope for improvement.

13:50 Rohaan

I got on him for the first time at Lingfield last time and the form of his narrow win was obviously franked with the second Diligent Harry winning well on Good Friday. And the third ran well in defeat next time, too. He has to prove he can continue that progression on to turf, but a mark of 95 looks very fair on what we saw last time.

15:35 Khartoum

Master Of The Seas and Devilwala set the form standard on their best juvenile form, but this is a race where you shouldn’t be in a rush to write off many. All have the potential to step forward a good deal. For example, I was impressed by Royal Air Force when I rode him to win at Yarmouth – he is a nice horse - and he is just one of a few dangerous, lightly-raced sorts in here. We run Khartoum and Sandhurst, who both progressed from debut defeats to win second time up.

I haven’t ridden either in a race but of course both are well-bred and totally unexposed and Aidan seems happy with the pair, and that 1m is the right starting point for them both. I would have happily ridden either, but I get on Curragh winner Khartoum. That said, both clearly have a lot to find with horses who have done well in Group 1 company, but that is what these trials are all about. Finding out where you stand.

16:10 John Leeper

He looks to have shaped pretty promisingly at Doncaster last time, and clearly he is a horse I want to see do well, as a son of Snow Fairy. The step up to 1m2f must surely be a positive for him and, while he meets some good horses, he at least gets 7lb from the three winners.

16:45 Crossford

I haven’t ridden him before but he had fair placed form, including here, before winning on his final start at two at Newcastle. The step up to 1m shouldn’t be a problem and hopefully a mark of 84 leaves him competitive in an open race.