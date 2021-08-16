Ryan Moore column: Thursday York rides

14.25 Oh Herberts Reign

I don’t know much about him if I’m being perfectly honest. Just last Friday he was second to a first timer of the Gosden’s in Newbury Novice event and on ratings he has a bit to find with the likes of Ever Given and stable companion System. Richard Hannon Jr has farmed this race in recent years though, winning four of the last five renewals, so you have to respect whatever he runs in it.

15.00 Astro King

We bumped into one in the Royal Hunt Cup when second to Real World. The Saeed bin Suroor runner has since franked the form with a length-and-a-quarter defeat of Enable’s half-brother, Derab, in the listed Seventon Stakes at Newbury last month and he looks a very nice colt.

Following Ascot, Astro King stepped up to 10f in the John Smiths Cup at this track but finished down the field in what proved to be a messy race for him. He had to negate a tricky draw then, that’s something he will have to do again here from stall 17, and it looks like he didn’t quite get home over 1m2f. The drop back to a near 1m here will suit and he has a solid chance in a typically competitive heritage handicap.